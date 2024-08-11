M-Braves Use Two Five-Run Innings to Blow out Pensacola on Sunday

August 11, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

(Mississippi Braves)

PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves used a pair of five-run innings and closed their 12-game homestand with a 10-1 blowout victory over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos on Sunday afternoon at Trustmark Park. The offense collected a series-best 13 hits and saw four players have multiple hit games.

David Fletcher (W, 2-4) picked up his second win on the mound on Sunday and posted a solid 5.0 inning performance, giving up one run on three hits, walking one and striking out two. The Blue Wahoos (22-16, 60-46) scored first in the top of the fourth inning against Fletcher. Jared Serna doubled,d, and scored on an RBI groundout from Nathan Martorella.

Pensacola starter Jeff Lindgren (L, 1-4) was rolling along through the first four innings, but Mississippi (18-21, 49-58) sent nine batters to the plate in the bottom of the fifth to take a 5-1 lead. Bryson Worrell and Ethan Workinger singled, and Cal Conley drew a walk to load the bases with one out. David McCabe hit a two-run single, scoring Worrell and Conley to take the lead. Yolbert Sanchez followed with a sacrifice fly to make it 3-1. Keshawn Ogans and Bryson Horne hit back-to-back doubles to cap off the five-run inning.

Like deja vu, the M-Braves sent nine more to the plate in the bottom of the seventh inning and scored five more runs. McCabe opened the frame with a walk, then Sanchez, Ogans, and Horne hit singles to make it 6-1. Worrell added a sacrifice fly, Cade Bunnell had an RBI single, and Conley hit an RBI double to cap off another five-run frame, which was 10-1.

Once again, the bullpen was phenomenal for Mississippi. Landon Harper, Rolddy Munoz, Patrick Halligan, and Elison Joseph combined for no runs on three hits over the final four innings, walking one and striking out five.

Conley, Sanchez, and Ogans had two hits each, and Horne led the offense by going 3-for-4 with a double, three RBI, and a run scored. Sanchez had eight hits in the series and has five multiple-hit games in his last six games. McCabe reached base thrice on Sunday, going 1-for-3 with two RBI, two runs scored, and two walks.

Sunday's game marked the final appearance by the Pensacola Blue Wahoos to Trustmark Park. The game broke a tie in the all-time record in Pearl, with the M-Braves edging out the all-time series in Mississippi, 70-69.

The M-Braves will have a day off on Monday and begin a six-game road series on Tuesday night at Keesler Federal Field in Biloxi. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm with coverage starting at 6:20 pm on 102.1 The Box, Bally Live, and MiLB.tv.

The M-Braves have two homestands remaining: August 20-25 against the Chattanooga Lookouts and September 3-8 versus the Tennessee Smokies. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting mississippibraves.com or calling the box office at 888-BRAVES4 to book their group.

