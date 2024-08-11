Game Info: Sunday, August 11 vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos: 2:05 PM: Trustmark Park

August 11, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Mississippi Braves News Release







Mississippi Braves (17-21, 48-58) vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos (22-15, 60-45)

Sunday, August 11, 2024 - 2:05 PM - Trustmark Park - Pearl, MS

Game 107 of 137 - 2nd Half 39 of 69 - Home Game 51 of 63

Starting Pitchers: RHP David Fletcher (1-4, 6.83) vs. RHP Jeff Lindgren (1-3, 5.08)

Watch Live: Bally Live / MiLB.TV / MLB At Bat

Listen Live: 102.1 The Box

Today's Promotions:

Raising Cane's Sunday Family Fun Day & TrustCare Kids Run The Bases: The M-Braves invite you to bring your family for Sunday baseball at Trustmark Park! After the game, kids get to run the bases courtesy of TrustCare! Also, enjoy specials for our Kids Clubbers thanks to Raising Cane's.

Free Bounce House Access: Every Raising Cane's Sunday Family Fun Day for the rest of the season, Fun Zone Bounce House Access is FREE!

Join Us 4 A Jackson: Every Sunday this season, "Join Us 4 A Jackson," and let $20 get you (4) Field Level Tickets and (4) 16 oz. Fountain Drinks!

Recent Roster Moves

8/10: LHP Drew Parrish transferred to Mississippi from Triple-A Gwinnett

STARTING LINEUPS

TODAY'S GAME: The M-Braves conclude a two-week, 12-game homestand on Sunday afternoon with the sixth and final game of the series against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos at Trustmark Park. The M-Braves are 2-9 against Pensacola and Tennessee. In the first leg of the homestand, the M-Braves went 1-5 against the Smokies. The M-Braves will visit Pensacola again in 2024, from August 27 to September 1. This Wahoos leads the season series 12-7.

ABOUT SATURDAY NIGHT: The Mississippi Braves held Gold Glove Charities Night on Saturday, saluting local kids battling or in remission from cancer. The Pensacola Blue Wahoos clinched the series with a 7-1 victory over the M-Braves. The Gold Glove festivities were capped off by a Home Run For Life at the end of the fourth inning, in which both teams lined up down the first and third base lines. 11-year-old Richard Buckley took a trip around the bases in his wheelchair but surprised everyone by getting up and jogging home with the assistance of M-Braves strength and conditioning coach Kyle Hegedus. Buckley of Jackson lost his vision and mobility due to a cancer diagnosis four months ago. Jonathan Hughes continued to be strong out of the Mississippi bullpen, tossing 3.0 innings of no-hit relief, walking none and striking out three. Hughes hasn't allowed a run over his last six games and 10.0 innings.

HACKEN-BRAUN: RHP Lucas Braun and RHP Drue Hackenberg delivered back-to-back quality starts, August 9-10 against Pensacola, combining 13.2 innings, one earned run allowed, 14 strikeouts, and two walks. Braun set a new career high with 7.2 scoreless innings and eight strikeouts on August 8, and Hackenberg dealt 6.0 innings of one-run ball on August 9, walking two and striking out six.

Tops in the Org in K's: Braun leads the Atlanta Braves farm system with 115 strikeouts over 18 starts between Rome and Mississippi, and Hackenberg is second with 113 strikeouts over 19 starts between Rome and Mississippi. They were both promoted to Mississippi on June 25.

MCCABE MAKING IT BACK: DH David McCabe had Tommy John surgery in February, returned to action, and made his M-Braves debut on July 30. McCabe hit his first home run on August 9 vs. Pensacola, his first home run since August 18, 2023, while with Rome. In 2023, McCabe led the Braves farm system with 75 RBI and finished T-3rd in homers with 17.

TOLVE SLUGGING AWAY: C Tyler Tolve leads the club with 11 home runs, and is T-2nd in the Southern League with eight long balls since June 21, batting .274 with five doubles, a triple, 23 RBI, and .891 OPS in 30 games.

JUSTIN DEAN, THE MAN OF STEAL PROMOTED: OF Justin Dean swas promoted to Triple-A Gwinnett after the game on Wednesday. Dean set a new M-Braves single-season record with 47 stolen bases in 92 games. On July 28 at Montgomery, Dean surpassed Matt Young's record of 42 (set in 2009) in just 88 games. Dean is the M-Braves all-time leader with 117 stolen bases.

GETTING TO WORK: OF Ethan Workinger was promoted to Mississippi on Thursday to take the spot of Dean in the outfield. In 98 games for High-A Rome, Workinger was slashing .268/.355/.415, with 15 doubles, 3 triples, 11 home runs, 52 RBI, 46 runs, 49 walks, and eight steals, appearing in 78 of 98 games in left field. The San Diego CC product had a two-homer game on June 28 at Winston Salem, notching six RBI, and had a pair of four-hit games.

M-BRAVES SET SINGLE-SEASON STEALS RECORD...IN 88 GAMES: With five stolen bases on July 20 at Pensacola, the M-Braves set a new single-season record for steals in a season, surpassing the previous mark, 159, set by the 2007 club.

Leading Double-A: Mississippi leads Double-A with 195 stolen bases (195-for-242, 80%) through 106 games. The closest club is Montgomery, with 172. The M-Braves are on pace for 252 (1.84 per game) in 2024. Birmingham set the Southern League record with 264 in 1989.

Four players have reached 30+ steals: The M-Braves became the first team in Minor League Baseball to have four players with 30+ steals in 2024. Justin Dean led the way at the time of his August 8 promotion to Triple-A and led Double-A with 47. Cal Conley is T-4th with 34, Cody Milligan is 7th with 31, and Geraldo Quintero is 8th with 30 ... The last team with 4+ players with 30+ steals was the 2022 Down East Wood Ducks (5). The most by a team since 2005 was the 2017 Lancaster Jethawks, with six players.

BULLPEN STREAKS: Pearl River CC and Southern Miss product Landon Harper didn't allow a run over 13 M-Braves outings and 25.1 innings pitched from June 2 to August 4, striking out 21 and walking two. He didn't allow an earned run over his 28.1 innings between Rome and Mississippi over the same span. The 25.1 innings without a run is the third-longest in the Southern League this season. Overall, Harper is 1-0 with a 1.19 ERA (4 ER/30.1 IP), four walks, and 26 strikeouts in 15 appearances and two starts.

Halligan's Streak Ends: Patrick Halligan didn't allow a run over 10 appearances and 10.1 innings with 10 strikeouts to four walks from June 27 to July 28, the third-longest streak by an M-Braves pitcher this year.

ROSTER MOVES: The M-Braves have made 10 roster moves since July 28. OF Justin Dean was promoted to Triple-A Gwinnett on August 7, and OF Ethan Workinger was promoted to Mississippi from High-A Rome. On August 3, RHP Darius Vines was outrighted to Mississippi from Atlanta and activated on Saturday. Also on Saturday, RHP Anthony Vizcaya was released, and C Nick Clarno was transferred to Mississippi and placed on the Development List. C Javier Valdes was released on July 28, INF David McCabe was reinstated from the 60-day IL and transferred to Mississippi on July 30, OF Geraldo Quintero was placed on the IL, and OF Bryson Worrell was transferred to Mississippi from Rome on July 31.

IMPRESSIVE ON-BASE STREAK: INF Keshawn Ogans has reached base safely in 31 of 34 games since June 9. The Cal product saw his team-high 24-game on-base streak end on July 30. Over the streak, he hit .287 with a .374 OBP, 3 doubles, 5 RBI, 13 runs, 9 walks, 3 HBP, and 4 steals. The streak was the fourth-longest in the league this season and the longest by an M-Brave since Jesse Franklin V had a 23-game on-base streak, July 16-August 12, 2023. Michael Harris II had a 31-game on-base streak from April 8 to May 13, 2022. Ozzie Albies has the club record with a 36-game on-base streak from April 24 to August 2, 2016.

HACKENBERG BECOMES STRIKEOUT KING: RHP Drue Hackenberg became the first pitcher in Minor League Baseball to strike out 16 on Sunday, July 21 at Pensacola, setting a new club record. He became the 21st Minor League pitcher since 2005 to record 16 or more strikeouts in a single game and the first since Matt Sauer, who totaled 17 for Double-A Somerset on Aug. 25, 2022.

The 16-K Game: The 22-year-old didn't walk a batter over 7.0 innings, allowing one run on three hits and retiring the final 14 Pensacola batters. The righty retired the side in order in the first inning -- coming one strike shy of an immaculate frame -- before retiring the side again in the second. Hackenberg topped the M-Braves' strikeout record of 14 previously held by Ian Anderson (June 28, 2019) and Tommy Hanson (June 25, 2008).

ROAD WARRIORS: The M-Braves are coming off a 6-3 road trip to Pensacola (3-0) and Montgomery (3-3) and are 9-3 over their last 12 games. After starting the season 6-14 on the road, the M-Braves are 22-14 over their last 36 games away from Trustmark Park, including a 4-1 mark in a home-away-from-home series at Toyota Field, June 13-16. They won a club record nine straight games away from Pearl from May 12 to June 5. The streak included a six-game sweep in Chattanooga, May 21-26.

M-BRAVES TO THE SHOW: RHP Parker Dunshee became the eighth M-Braves alum and fourth from the 2024 squad to make an MLB debut this season on August 8 for Atlanta. He also became the 177th alum to debut since 2005. Dunshee joined Roddery Munoz (4/20, MIA), Tyler Ferguson (5/7, OAK), Spencer Schwellenbach (5/29), Justyn-Henry Malloy (6/3, DET), Hurston Waldrep (6/9), C.J. Alexander (6/24, KC), and Tanner Gordon (7/9, COL) and Nacho Alvarez Jr. (7/22, ATL). Overall, 176 former M-Braves have made their Major League debut.

THE JUCO BANDIT HAD A GREAT JUNE: Cody Milligan homered in back-to-back games on June 25-26, for the first time as an M-Brave and had three multi-hit games in the Montgomery series. The Binger, OK native, went 9-for-24 with two doubles, two homers, four RBI, three runs, and two stolen bases in the June 25-30 series. In June, Milligan hit .300 and was T-5th in the league with 11 extra-base hits, plus eight RBI, five walks, and six stolen bases. His .538 slugging percentage ranked seventh in the league.

"MAY" BE A GOOD SIGN...NO JUNE SWOON: After going 7-15 in April, the M-Braves went 28-26 the past two months, completing a 16-10 May and 12-14 June. The 16 wins in May were the fifth-most in Double-A. The Mississippi pitching staff gave up the second-fewest runs in Double-A (86) during the month and posted a 3.19 ERA.

WALDREP TO THE SHOW: RHP Hurston Waldrep was promoted to Triple-A Gwinnett on May 8, and after just one start in Triple-A, he made his major league debut on June 9 at Washington. He was the 173rd player to move from Mississippi to "The Show." The Atlanta Braves' first-round pick in 2023 (24th overall) went 3-1 with a 1.19 ERA from Mississippi in May, with 31 strikeouts to seven walks.

MEJIA TOSSES FIFTH NO-HITTER IN M-BRAVES HISTORY: RHP Ian Mejia's seven-inning no-hitter in game two of the Friday, May 17 doubleheader vs. Biloxi was the fifth no-hitter in M-Braves history, and first individual one since Tommy Hanson's nine-inning no-hitter on June 25, 2008, vs. Birmingham at Trustmark Park. The M-Braves beat the Barons 6-0, and Hanson walked three and struck out 14 in the game. There have been three combined nine-inning no-hitters in team history (Julio Teheran & Tyrelle Harris, 8/2/10 vs. Mobile, Ian Anderson & Jeremy Walker, 6/28/19 vs. Jackson (TN), and Bryce Elder & Daysbel Hernandez, 7/10/21 vs. Pensacola.

FINAL SEASON IN MISSISSIPPI: On January 9, it was announced that after 20 years, 2024 will be the M-Braves' final season in Pearl, MS. As of the start of the 2025 season, the Double-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves will be relocating to Columbus, GA.

M-BRAVES REACH 1,200 WINS: The April 25, 13-3 win over Montgomery was Mississippi's 1,200th in franchise history. It took the M-Braves until the sixth game of the inaugural season in 2005 to win the first game in club history, which was an April 12, 2005, 7-4 win over the West Tenn Diamond Jaxx in game two of a doubleheader at Pringles Park. Jeff Francoeur was 0-for-3, with a walk and RBI, in the game, using a five-run sixth fueled by RBIs by Scott Thorman, Francoeur, and Derrick Gibson. Brian O'Connor got the win for Mississippi.

COACHING STAFF WITH A NEW FLO: After spending one season as manager of the Braves High-A affiliate Rome Braves (Emperors), Angel Flores will take the reins for the first time at the Double-A level, succeeding Kanekoa Texeira. Texeira was promoted to manager of the Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers after Matt Tuiasosopo was named to the Braves' Major League coaching staff for 2024. Flores returns to Mississippi, where he served as bench coach in 2022. Flores took over as interim manager from April 26 to May 15, 2022, while Bruce Crabbe took a leave of absence from the club. During the 18-game stretch, the M-Braves went 10-8. During his first season as a full-time manager last year, Flores led the R-Braves to a 34-32 record in the second half and an overall 64-68 mark. Rome closed the year with a 21-15 record in August and September. Overall, he holds a 74-76 record as a manager.

