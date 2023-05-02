Shuckers Announce Roster Move Prior to Series against Montgomery

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced that INF/OF Isaac Collins and RHP Ryan Middendorf have both been promoted to Triple-A Nashville. OF Lamar Sparks has also been placed on the seven-day Injured List retroactive to April 29. RHP Cam Robinson has been transferred to Biloxi from Nashville. OF Joe Gray Jr. has been promoted from High-A Wisconsin.

Robinson will wear #41 and Gray Jr. will wear #32.

In 14 games with Biloxi, Collins slashed .222/404/.278 and stole nine bases. On Sunday, he tied the single-game franchise record with four stolen bases. This marks Collins' first promotion to Triple-A in his career. The Brewers selected the former ninth-round pick in the MiLB phase of the 2022 Rule 5 Draft.

Middendorf is set to make his Triple-A debut after seven appearances in 2023 with Biloxi. He struck out 13 and limited right-handed batters to a .136 average (3-22) in nine innings.

Robinson, who joins the Shuckers after eight appearances with Nashville, was the 2022 Midwest League leader in saves with 19. The right-handed arm combined for a 2.49 ERA in 2022 between Wisconsin, Biloxi and Nashville. In 13 appearances with the Shuckers in 2022, Robinson had a 1.23 ERA.

Born in Hattiesburg, Joe Gray Jr. joins the Shuckers after 19 games with Wisconsin this season. Gray's .247 average was the second-highest among all hitters on the Timber Rattlers. Gray was the Brewers' second-round selection in the 2018 Draft.

In summary:

- INF/OF Isaac Collins, RHP Ryan Middendorf promoted to Triple-A Nashville

- RHP Cam Robinson transferred to Biloxi from Triple-A Nashville

- OF Joe Gray Jr. promoted from High-A Wisconsin

- OF Lamar Sparks placed on 7-Day IL

The active roster now stands at 27 players.

