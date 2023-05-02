Early Deficit Proves Costly in 5-3 Loss

May 2, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Chattanooga Lookouts News Release







The Chattanooga Lookouts could not overcome an early four-run deficit in the team's loss to Birmingham.

In the first two errors, several miscues cost the Lookouts, leading to four Barons runs. Starting pitcher Connor Phillips only allowed one earned run in four innings while striking out seven batters.

Chattanooga's offense didn't get into gear until the eighth inning. Two leadoff walks by the former University of Tennessee standout Garrett Crochet led to an RBI single by Noelvi Marte and an RBI double by Alex McGarry. A Jame Free sacrifice fly cut the deficit down to one, but the Lookouts could not complete the comeback.

Reliever Andy Fisher continued his torrid start to this season, extending his scoreless streak to 11.0 innings. So far this season the right-hander has only allowed one hit.

RHP Sam Benschoter takes the mound tomorrow in search of his first win of the season. The first pitch for tomorrow's game is at 7:15 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from May 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.