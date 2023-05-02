Early Deficit Proves Costly in 5-3 Loss
May 2, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Chattanooga Lookouts News Release
The Chattanooga Lookouts could not overcome an early four-run deficit in the team's loss to Birmingham.
In the first two errors, several miscues cost the Lookouts, leading to four Barons runs. Starting pitcher Connor Phillips only allowed one earned run in four innings while striking out seven batters.
Chattanooga's offense didn't get into gear until the eighth inning. Two leadoff walks by the former University of Tennessee standout Garrett Crochet led to an RBI single by Noelvi Marte and an RBI double by Alex McGarry. A Jame Free sacrifice fly cut the deficit down to one, but the Lookouts could not complete the comeback.
Reliever Andy Fisher continued his torrid start to this season, extending his scoreless streak to 11.0 innings. So far this season the right-hander has only allowed one hit.
RHP Sam Benschoter takes the mound tomorrow in search of his first win of the season. The first pitch for tomorrow's game is at 7:15 p.m.
