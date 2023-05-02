Atlanta Braves Promote No. 4 Prospect AJ Smith-Shawver to Mississippi

PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves announced the following roster moves on Tuesday. RHP Alex Segal was placed on the Development List, and RHP AJ Smith-Shawver was transferred from High-A Rome to Mississippi.

Smith-Shawver, 20, is the No. 4 prospect for the Atlanta Braves and becomes the youngest player on the current M-Braves roster, and youngest since Cristian Pache and Drew Waters in 2019. Smith-Shawver was just named South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Week for the week of April 24-28. The right-hander has a 14-inning scoreless streak since debuting for the Rome Braves on April 16. Through three starts with High-A Rome, Smith-Shawver is 1-0, allowing no runs on six hits over 14.0 innings with 23 strikeouts to four walks. He is holding opponents to a league-best .125 batting average and has a 0.71 WHIP.

The Atlanta Braves selected Smith-Shawver in the seventh round of the 2021 draft out of Colleyville Heritage High School in Texas and received a $1 million signing bonus.

The M-Braves continue their longest road trip of 2023 tonight with the series opener at Pensacola at 6:05 pm. Coverage begins at 5:50 pm on the new radio home of the M-Braves, 102.1 The Box, Bally Live, and MiLB.TV.

After the series, the M-Braves return to Trustmark Park, May 9-14, to face Chattanooga.

