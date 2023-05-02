Shuckers Announce Additional Roster Move Prior to Series against Montgomery

BILOXI, MS - In addition to the four moves made this morning, the Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced that Jason Lopez has been added to the active roster from the Development List.

Lopez has yet to make an appearance in 2023, but appeared in 33 games with the Shuckers in 2022, his first year in the Brewers organization.

In summary, all of today's moves are listed below:

- C Jason Lopez activated from the Development List

- INF/OF Isaac Collins, RHP Ryan Middendorf promoted to Triple-A Nashville

- RHP Cam Robinson transferred to Biloxi from Triple-A Nashville

- OF Joe Gray Jr. promoted from High-A Wisconsin

- OF Lamar Sparks placed on 7-Day IL

The active roster now stands at 28 players.

