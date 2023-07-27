Shuckers Add C Brent Diaz to Active Roster, C Nick Kahle Placed on 7-Day IL
July 27, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release
BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced that C Brent Diaz has been transferred to Biloxi from Triple-A Nashville. C Nick Kahle has been placed on the 7-Day IL.
Diaz, a former Louisiana Tech Bulldogs standout, has appeared in 113 games with the Shuckers. Diaz has hit 12 home runs and owns a .324 on-base percentage with Biloxi.
The active roster stands at 28 players.
