Smokies Drop Game Three 5-3

July 27, 2023







MADISON, AL- The Smokies scored three runs in the first inning to jump out in front, but didn't score the rest of the game. The Trash Pandas bullpen tossed a short three scoreless innings to hold on late in a 5-3 Rocket City win.

Tennessee took advantage of some command issues by Rocket City starter Victor Mederos to take an early 3-0 lead. Smokies outfielder Bradlee beesley poked a single to score two runners, followed by Cole Roederer knocking in Beesley with a single to make it 3-0.

Rocket City responded with two runs in the first inning when Tucker Flint singled to score David Calabrese, followed by an RBI forceout by Sonny DiChiara. After one inning, the Smokies led 3-2.

The ball game was scoreless for the next five innings until Rocket City took the lead in the seventh inning. After a walk and a hit by a pitch to start the inning, Trash Pandas infielder Jeremiah Jackson singled to score two runners and take a 4-3 lead. Later in the frame with the bases juiced, DiChiara walked to score another run and make it 5-3. That would be the final score tonight as the Smokies failed to score after the first inning. Game four is tomorrow night with first pitch starting at 7:35 P.M.

