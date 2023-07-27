Birmingham Drops Second-Consecutive Game to Biloxi in 5-4 Final

After dropping Game 1 by a score of 7-4, the Birmingham Barons were not able to bounce back as they dropped their second in a row to the Biloxi Shuckers and fifth overall. The Barons fought back in the top of the ninth inning to tie the ballgame, however, the Shuckers ended the contest in regulation off a game winning RBI single to seal the 5-4 victory.

Before the affair got to the nail-biting ninth, the Shuckers opened up the scoring in the bottom of the first off of a Zavier Warren two-run home run. Warren smacked his ninth homer of the season with Isaac Collins on base for the early 2-0 lead for the home team. Warren then took it upon himself to pad the lead with an RBI single in the bottom of the third to score Collins again.

The Shuckers took a commanding 3-0 lead early in the ballgame, but the Barons put the pressure on in the top of the fifth with two runs of their own. Birmingham collected their runs off Adam Hackenberg's fifth home run of the year and a balk that scored Taylor Snyder.

The Barons fought back to within one, but the Shuckers tacked on one in the sixth to extend the lead back to two. Biloxi garnered their run by a ground out by Tristen Lutz that scored Freddy Zamora.

Birmingham started on their comeback journey once they called LHP Jonah Scolaro from the bullpen. Scolaro finished his 2.0 innings pitched with two hits, zero runs and one strikeout. The lefties efforts allowed for the Barons to stay within striking distance and pounce when they had the opportunity.

Their opportunity came in the top of the ninth inning as Xavier Fernandez delivered on a two-RBI single that scored Ben Norman and Terrell Tatum. Fernandez continued his hot-streak in the month of July with that hit, extending his on-base streak to 20 games and raising his RBI total to 17.

The Barons tied the ballgame at 4-4 in the top of the innings, nevertheless, the Shuckers still had a chance to steal the game in the bottom of the inning. Biloxi walked off Birmingham after Zamora hit a soft single to center field that scored Jackson Chourio.

Birmingham now turns their efforts to Game 3 as they will try to climb back into this series. The Barons are scheduled to toss RHP Jonathan Cannon on the bump for the Thursday, July 27th matchup in Biloxi.

