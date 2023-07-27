Rodriguez, Chourio, Warren Lead Shuckers to 7-1 Win Over Barons

July 27, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers' Carlos Rodriguez on the mound

(Biloxi Shuckers) Biloxi Shuckers' Carlos Rodriguez on the mound(Biloxi Shuckers)

BILOXI, MS - Behind eight strikeouts from Carlos Rodriguez, three RBI from Zavier Warren, a home run from Jackson Chourio and four shutout innings from the bullpen, the Biloxi Shuckers (48-45, 14-10) won their third straight over the Birmingham Barons (33-59, 8-15), 7-1, at MGM Park on Thursday night. The win clinched at least a series split over the Barons, and the Shuckers kept pace with the Pensacola Blue Wahoos for first place in the Southern League South Division.

The Barons struck first against Shuckers' starter Carlos Rodriguez. After two walks with one out in the first, Xavier Fernandez lined a single to left, giving the Barons a 1-0 lead. The Shuckers responded in the bottom half with a perfect hit-and-run from Isaac Collins and Jackson Chourio. Chourio scored on the play after an error from left-fielder Ben Norman. Another error then put runners on the corners for Zavier Warren, who gave the Shuckers a 2-1 lead with a single to center. In the second, Felix Valerio singled with one out and Jackson Chourio launched his 15th home run of the year to left center, extending Biloxi's lead to 4-1.

Carlos Rodriguez settled in on the hill after the first, striking out two and stranding two in the second. The Shuckers gave him more support in the fourth, scoring one off four walks from Barons' starter Jonathan Cannon. Warren then stepped up and drove in two more with a single, extending the lead to 7-1.

After the second, Rodriguez retired each of the final 10 batters he faced, including multiple strikeouts in the third and fifth inning. His final pitch, which struck out Moises Castillo, was his 114th strikeout of the year, making him the new Southern League strikeout leader.

Zach Vennaro and Max Lazar combined for four scoreless innings out of the bullpen and did not allow a hit until one out in the ninth inning. With one out, Lazar induced a double-play to short, finishing out a 7-1 win for Biloxi. Rodriguez (6-3) earned the win while Cannon (0-1) took the loss.

The Shuckers will blast off with a Fireworks Friday on Friday night at MGM Park, highlighted by the MGM Park debut of Jacob Misiorowki, the Brewers' top-ranked pitching prospect and the 89th-best overall prospect by MLB Pipeline. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. The Shuckers will also celebrate Mardi Gras Night and Corona Hard Seltzer Theme Night.

The game can be heard on Cruisin' WGCM 1240 AM, 100.9 FM with coverage beginning at 6:20 p.m. with the Biloxi Shuckers Pregame Show. The game can also be seen live on MiLB.tv as the Free Game of the Day.

Individual tickets, group outings, Shuck Nation memberships and Flex Plans for the 2023 Biloxi Shuckers season are available now by calling (228) 233-3465 or visiting biloxishuckers.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from July 27, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.