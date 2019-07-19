Shrimp Blast Lookouts 15-3

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (45-52, 16-11) defeated the Chattanooga Lookouts (44-52, 8-19) by a 15-3 score in the second game of the four-game series at AT&T Field on Friday night.

Jacksonville scored a season-high 15 runs on a season-high 19 hits, and the 12-run winning margin was the largest of the season for the Jumbo Shrimp. All but one position player in Jacksonville's batting order collected a base hit, with six players recording multi-hit games. Stone Garrett led the charge with a career-high five hits, going 5-for-6 with a home run, four runs batted in, four runs scored, a double, and a stolen base, falling a triple shy of hitting for the cycle.

Jacksonville right-handed starting pitcher Kolton Mahoney (3-0) earned the victory, working five innings where he allowed two runs (both earned) on six hits with two walks and three strikeouts. Chattanooga right-handed starting pitcher Tony Santillan (4-7) took the loss, working five innings where he allowed three runs (all earned) on three hits with three walks and four strikeouts.

The Jumbo Shrimp built an early 2-0 lead in the top of the second inning thanks to an RBI double by Stone Garrett, and Anfernee Seymour brought in the second run when he reached on a fielder's choice. Seymour made it a 3-0 Jumbo Shrimp lead his next plate appearance in the top of the fourth, as he delivered a sacrifice fly to grow the advantage to three runs. Chattanooga got to within a run thanks to a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth. Tyler Stephenson hit a single and then an error by Seymour in right field scored Stuart Fairchild to make it 3-1. Calten Daal followed with an RBI double to cut Jacksonville's lead to 3-2.

The Lookouts made a pitching change to right-hander Wyatt Strahan to begin the top of the sixth. The Jumbo Shrimp greeted him to the ballgame with six consecutive hits and three runs scoring before he would leave the game, and later the three runners he stranded on base all scored. It was the beginning of Jacksonville scoring eight runs on nine hits in the top of the sixth inning to grow the lead to 11-2. Lazaro Alonso, Rodrigo Vigil, and Corey Bird all collected RBI singles off of Strahan to push the lead to 6-2. After the pitching change was made to left-handed pitcher Tyler Jay, he hit Brian Miller with a pitch and with the bases loaded scored a run to make it 7-2. Justin Twine followed with a two-run single to grow the lead to 9-2. The eight-run inning was capped with back-to-back RBI singles by Joe Dunand and Garrett to get the lead to 11-2.

Chattanooga got a run back in the bottom of the sixth on an RBI groundout by Stuart Fairchild to cut the lead to 11-3. Jacksonville responded in the top of the seventh with a Twine RBI single to make it 12-3 Jumbo Shrimp. Jacksonville's final run came in the top of the eighth, with Seymour driving in his third run of the night with an infield RBI single to push the score to 13-3. The Lookouts used infielder Bryant Flete to pitch the ninth inning, and he gave up the two-run home run to Garrett to put Jacksonville's lead at 15-3, which would be the final. Jacksonville right-handed relief pitcher Chad Smith worked the final two innings in scoreless fashion to preserve the win.

The Jumbo Shrimp and Lookouts will continue the series with the third game of the four-game set at AT&T Field on Saturday night at 7:15 p.m. Right-handed pitcher Edward Cabrera (2-0, 2.00 ERA) will start for Jacksonville against Chattanooga left-handed pitcher Reiver Sanmartin (0-3, 4.76 ERA). Fans can listen to the game on the Jumbo Shrimp Network presented by Community First, beginning at 7 p.m. with the pregame show "Shrimp On Deck" locally on Sunny 102.3 FM, on the TuneIn Radio app, and www.jaxshrimp.com.

