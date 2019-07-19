Unroe Promoted to Triple-A Gwinnett

PEARL, MS - The Atlanta Braves have made the following roster move before tonight's 6:35 pm game against Pensacola, which affects the Mississippi Braves roster. INF Riley Unroe has been transferred to Triple-A Gwinnett from Mississippi. No corresponding move has been made, putting the M-Braves roster at 24 active players.

Unroe, 23, has split the 2019 season between High-A Florida and Mississippi. At Florida, Unroe played in 38 games hitting .304 with an OBP of .401. He had 25 runs, 42 hits, 62 total bases, nine doubles, one triple, three home runs, and 20 RBI. At Mississippi, he has played in 52 games and has an average of .290 with 18 runs, 54 hits, 72 total bases, 10 doubles, one triple, two home runs, and 25 RBI.

The New Orleans native has played for three teams in the Southern League over the course of his minor league career. His first Southern League team was the Montgomery Biscuits, who he played for in the 2017 season. Unroe then played for the Mobile BayBears in the 2018 season and has played for the Mississippi Braves this season.

Unroe was originally selected by the Tampa Bay Rays in the second round in the 2013 Draft (60th overall) out of Desert Ridge High School in Meza, Arizona. Unroe was transferred to the Los Angeles Angels during the 2018 season where he played for the Mobile BayBears. The Atlanta Braves then acquired Unroe off waivers from the Mobile BayBears in December 2018.

Prior to the 2014 season, Unroe was named as the Rays' No. 15 prospect by MLB.com and was ranked No.16 when he made his 2014 season debut. Unroe was named Mid-Season All-Star for the 2016 and 2019 seasons for Charlotte and Florida and was named MiLB.com Organization All-Star for the Rays in the 2015 season.

