Second Late Rally of Series Cut Short in 4-2 Smokies Loss

July 19, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Tennessee Smokies News Release





BIRMINGHAM, AL. - The Tennessee Smokies (43-54, 10-18) dropped the second game of a four game set at Regions field 4-2 on Friday night against the Birmingham Barons (42-52, 15-10). Tennessee was held to just four hits on the night.

In the bottom of the first, Luis Alexander Basabe dropped down a bunt that induced a throwing error from emergency starter RHP Ben Hecht (L, 0-1). That plated Nick Madrigal, the first run, for Birmingham. They added another run in the second from Joel Booker's RBI-single and two more in the third when Booker drove in a pair to make it 4-0.

LHP John Parke (W, 2-0) dazzled for the Barons in a winning effort. The lefty surrendered just two hits with three strikeouts over six scoreless innings.

The Smokies grabbed their first run in the top of the seventh when Gioskar Amaya singled in Zach Davis to make it 4-1. They inched closer in the eighth when Jhonny Pereda's two-out single made it a 4-2 contest.

LHP Hunter Schryver (S, 3) closed out the eighth and ninth for Birmingham to seal the win and even the series at a game apiece.

The two sides play game three on Saturday night at 7:30 PM ET. RHP Jake Stinnett (1-1, 5.46) gets the ball for the Smokies, while RHP Blake Battenfield (2-2, 5.18) goes for Birmingham.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from July 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.