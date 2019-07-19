Generals Gameday: July 19 at Montgomery

July 19, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jackson Generals News Release





Jackson Generals (54-40 Overall, 15-9 Second Half)

Vs. Montgomery Biscuits (61-35, 17-10 Second Half)

Friday, July 19 | 6:35 pm CT | Riverwalk Stadium

Game 95 | Road Game 53 | Second Half Game 25

Generals SP: RHP Josh Green (Double-A debut)

Opponent SP: Opener & RHP Paul Campbell (4-2, 3.29 ERA)

LAST GAME: Montgomery, Ala. - The Jackson Generals, the Double-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks, matched a franchise record for their Diamondbacks-era affiliation on Thursday, winning 6-4 at Montgomery's Riverwalk Stadium to claim their ninth consecutive win. Beating the Biscuits (61-36, 17-10 Second Half) brings Jackson (54-40, 15-9 Second Half) to the doorstep of first place in the North Division's Second Half race and puts the Generals up 7-3 in the two teams' season series.

Full Recap: JacksonGeneralsBaseball.com

TODAY'S PITCHING MATCHUP: Talk about a big Friday for Josh Green. The Jackson right-hander gets the ball in his Double-A debut with a chance to help the Generals set a franchise record for consecutive wins as a D-backs affiliate, and he's going against the First Half champs for the North Division. The 23-year-old is pitching on eight days' rest after his scheduled start against Birmingham was rained out. His performance in the California League this season (9-1, 1.73 ERA) has earned him a slot among MLB Pipeline's rankings of the D-backs' top 30 prospects (No. 26). Green's heavy fastball is giving Matt Peacock's sinker a run for its money: Peacock (69.9% groundball rate) and Green (66.7%) rank No. 1 and No. 3 in groundball rate this year among MILB pitchers with at least 60 innings. Green will take on Paul Campbell, who will throw the majority of Montgomery's innings following an opener. Campbell gave up 3 earned runs to Jackson in 5.0 IP on July 2.

PLAYER(S) OF THE WEEK(S): The Generals have won each of the last two Player of the Week awards from the Southern League, as Ramon Hernandez and Pavin Smith have swung notably hot bats. Hernandez put up eight hits, eight runs, and seven RBI in six games during July 1-7. Smith went 9-for-18 with 17 total bases this past week.

Willie Nelson/Alison Krauss Tickets Link

WILLIE NELSON & ALISON KRAUSS, LIVE IN JACKSON!

Tickets for Tuesday, September 17th's Willie Nelson/Alison Krauss concert at The Ballpark at Jackson are on sale now by phone, in person, and on our website at JacksonGeneralsBaseball.com. Don't miss seeing these 2 stars!

ALL THE KIDS ARE DOING IT: The Junior Generals Kids Club has been completely revamped for 2019, with over 300 participants already signed up! New achievement levels are in place, with rewards given to the most loyal fans. Get the most out of your child's time at The Ballpark - sign them up today!

Kids Club 2019 Link

|GENERALS TICKETS SUMMARY|

General Admission (GA): $6 in advance, $8 on game day

Reserved Seating: $10 in advance, $12 on game day

Group Picnics: $7/person (plus food) for 15+ people; $6/person for 100+

Suites/Party Decks: Please call the front office for pricing & availability.

|WEEKLY SPECIALS|

Belly Buster Monday Nights:

$16 bottomless popcorn, hot dogs, burgers, ice cream, soda & nachos

$1 Dollar Thursday Nights:

$1 tickets, hot dogs, popcorn, and soda; $1 beer for age 21+

Pay-It-Forward Fridays:

Generals partner with a local non-profit for in-game promotion; call us for details!

The 2019 baseball season is here! Get your tickets today: dial 731.988.5299 or log on to JacksonGeneralsBaseball.com!

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from July 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.