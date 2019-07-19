Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp: Game Notes, July 19 at Chattanooga

July 19, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release





The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp play at the Chattanooga Lookouts with Friday's 7:15 p.m. ET contest. RHP Kolton Mahoney (2-0, 2.98 ERA) starts for the Shrimp against Lookouts RHP Tony Santillan (2-6, 4.98 ERA). Coverage begins at 7 p.m. on MiLB.tv, Sunny 102.3 FM, TuneIn and JaxShrimp.com.

JUMBO SHRIMP BLUDGEON LOOKOUTS

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp blasted a season-high 16 hits on Thursday en route to an 8-2 victory over the Chattanooga Lookouts. Bryson Brigman's RBI double in the third inning scored the game's first run. Riley Mahan notched a two-run single and Joe Dunand added a sacrifice fly in the fifth to widen the gap to 4-0. Chattanooga was able to halve the lead in the seven on Gavin LaValley's two-run two-bagger. However, in the eighth, Santiago Chavez's RBI ground out in the eighth put Jacksonville ahead 5-2. Dunand tagged a two-run double and J.C. Millan collected an RBI single in the ninth to put the tally at 8-2. Sixto Sanchez ceded just two runs, one earned, in 6.1 strong innings.

STARTED FROM THE BOTTOM, NOW WE HERE

Jacksonville has surrendered just 18 runs in their last seven games, and the club's starting pitching was a huge culprit behind those run-prevention efforts. During this span, Jumbo Shrimp starters combined for a 2.16 ERA (10 ER in 41.2 IP). The quintet of starting pitchers have posted 38 strikeouts against 10 walks and 34 hits allowed in the process. In comparison, Jumbo Shrimp starters compiled a 6.13 ERA (32 ER in 47.0 IP) over the previous nine games.

SCORE FOUR AND WIN!

Buoyed by strong pitching throughout the season, the Jumbo Shrimp offense has been given a bigger margin of error by not needing to score huge quantities of runs to win games. In fact, Jacksonville has won each of its last 15 contests when hitting the four-run marker. On the season, when the Jumbo Shrimp tally at least four scores, the club is a sterling 35-6 (.854). Jacksonville has plated at least four runs in 13 of their 26 games in the campaign's second half.

'PEN PALS

From June 26 through the eighth inning on July 5, the Jumbo Shrimp bullpen netted a 36-inning streak without an earned run. That roll is in the midst of a stretch that has been devastating opposing lineups late in games. Over the last 32 contests, Jumbo Shrimp relief pitchers have tossed 106.1 innings with just 18 runs, 16 earned, for a 1.35 ERA. During this 32-game span, the Jumbo Shrimp's bullpen has collectively ceded just 61 hits (5.2 H/9) while whiffing 112 (9.5 K/9) against 33 walks (2.8 BB/9).

BYE-BYE BIRDIE

Jacksonville outfielder Corey Bird came into play on July 4 in a massive slump, going 10-for-87 (.115) at the plate in the previous 22 games to drop his season batting line to .203/.258/.242. That said, the Elkview, W.V., native has followed that skid up by reaching base in 12 consecutive contests. Over these last 12 affairs, Bird is 16-for-41, slashing .390/.444/.561 with a double, two home runs, 12 RBIs, six runs scored, four walks and one hit-by-pitch. A product of Marshall University, Bird is hitting .400/.460/.618 (1.078 OPS) in 61 plate appearances with runners in scoring position on the year.

MORE LIKE A.C. MILAN, AMIRITE?

Jacksonville infielder J.C. Millan entered play on May 17 hitting a woeful .191/.203/.235 for the season. Even so, the 23-year-old infielder was given a chance to earn an everyday spot in the Jumbo Shrimp order. Responding to the opportunity, over the last 40 contests, Millan is slashing .326/.390/.451 with nine doubles, three home runs, 27 RBIs and 15 walks. This 39-game stretch has seen Millan's season wRC+ shoot up from 25 to 110. Among the 139 hitters who have recorded at least 90 plate appearances in the Southern League this season, Millan has recorded the 10th-lowest strikeout percentage (13.4 percent).

HIT US WITH YOUR BEST SHOT

Jacksonville went into play on June 13 with a woeful 25-41 (.379) record. The Jumbo Shrimp have gone 19-11 (.633) since that point behind some dominant pitching. In the 30 games since June 13, Jacksonville has surrendered the fewest runs (93) and hits (210) of any Double-A club. The Jumbo Shrimp also place third in Double-A in batting average against (.217), third in WHIP (1.10), fourth in walks (81), fifth in ERA (2.93) and tied for 10th in strikeouts (267) during this span.

SHRIMP SKEWERS

Jacksonville's 16 hits on Thursday at Chattanooga were the club's most since lashing 16 on May 14, 2018 at Montgomery... In six games since returning to the Jumbo Shrimp from High-A Jupiter, Bryson Brigman is 9-for-21 (.429) at the plate with three doubles, five runs scored, three RBIs and four walks.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from July 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.