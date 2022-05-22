Shorthanded Hops Swept by AquaSox

May 22, 2022 - Northwest League (NWL) - Hillsboro Hops News Release







Hillsboro, OR - A forgettable series up north for the Hillsboro Hops, as they are swept in a five-game series by the Everett AquaSox. Hillsboro was without four players and two coaches in the series due to COVID protocols. Everett starter Bryce Miller continued his dominance, striking out nine over five innings of work on Sunday. The AquaSox would take game five of the series 8-3.

Everett used the familiarity of Marcos Tineo to their advantage, as he made his second start of the series. The AquaSox jumped out to an early lead with two runs in the first, followed by a solo home run in the second from James Parker, making it 3-0.

Tineo lasted 3.2 innings, giving up three earned runs and striking out three. Kyle Backhus was the first of five relievers out of the bullpen, throwing 1.1 scoreless innings. Backhus lowered his ERA to 3.86 on the season.

Miller went five scoreless innings, giving up four hits, no walks and striking out nine Hop hitters. Miller now has a league leading 0.82 ERA, 0.67 WHIP and .139 average allowed this season.

Hillsboro got on the board in the sixth off Jarod Baylessï»¿, as Elian Miranda went deep, a two-run homer to bring the Hops within one. This started a flurry of scoring, as there would be four consecutive half-innings with a run scored in the game.

Everett struck back for an unearned run against Hugh Fisher in the bottom of the sixth, but once again Hillsboro would respond. Roby Enriquez recorded his third hit of the night and his first career professional home run (affiliated leagues), to again make it a one run game.

That one-run deficit would not last long, as the AquaSox extended their lead with three in the seventh and one in the eighth, taking home an 8-3 victory in the final game of the series.

Mariners top prospect Noelvi Marte was three-for-four with two runs scored in the game. Enriquez was the Hops top offensive performer, going three-for-four with a home run.

Hillsboro (18-19) will be back home at Ron Tonkin Field on Tuesday against Vancouver (18-17) for the first of a six-game series. Rich Burk and Matt Richert will have the call, with the pre-game show at 6:20 and first pitch at 6:35 on Rip City Radio 620 and MiLB.tv.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from May 22, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.