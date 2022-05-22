Emeralds Finish Series in the Losing Column

The Eugene Emeralds had a tough time at Spokane to win a second game of the series in series finale against the Indians 9-7.

At the start of the game, the Indians were able to score three runs with a two-run home run by SS Julio Carreras and an RBI single by C Ronaiker Palma 3-0.

In the very next inning, Indians' RF Zac Veen belted a two-run home run 5-0.

The Emeralds even the score with a three-run home run hit by DH Hunter Bishop and a two-run home run by LF Jairo Pomares 5-5.

The tie wouldn't last long.

Indians' DH Colin Simpson would add another home run to the Indians' totals 7-5.

With the Emeralds trailing two, they cut it down to a one-run deficit with SS Marco Luciano grounding into a double play to drive in 2B Jimmy Glowenke 7-6.

The score would stay this way until the seventh.

Simpson added his third RBI of the game with an RBI single to score 2B Eddy Díaz.

The last run of the game for the Indians came on an error by CF Ghordy Santos that allowed 3B Cristopher Navarro to score 9-6.

In the ninth inning, Pomares hit his second home run of the game 9-7.

Starting Tuesday, the Emeralds will start a series against the Tri-City Dust Devils at home. First pitch at 7:35 pm7:20 pregame show on 95.3 The Score or MiLB.TV

