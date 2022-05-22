Miller Has Another Dominating Performance

May 22, 2022 - Northwest League (NWL) - Everett AquaSox News Release









Everett AquaSox pitcher Bryce Miller

(Everett AquaSox, Credit: Shari Sommerfeld) Everett AquaSox pitcher Bryce Miller(Everett AquaSox, Credit: Shari Sommerfeld)

EVERETT, WASHINGTON: The AquaSox came into the game Sunday looking for their first sweep of the season and first since May of 2021 (11th-16th vs Tri-City). Everett sent hard-throwing righty Bryce Miller (pictured above) to the hill, and he did not disappoint as he turned in 5.0 innings of shutout ball, allowing zero runs and zero walks while striking out nine. Miller drops his AquaSox season ERA to 0.82 and earns his second win of his career. His fastball sat in the middle 90's for most of the game and hit 99 once on the speed gun, the fastest pitch recorded by an AquaSox player this season.

Everett came out of the gates hot, as they would load the bases and score two in the first inning. Justin Lavey would drive Noelvi Marte in on a sacrifice fly and Spencer Packard would score on a force out by Andy Thomas to make it 2-0 Everett.

The Everett offense would strike again in the bottom of the second as James Parker would hit his third home run of the season to right-center field making it 3-0 Everett.

Hillsboro would be held off the board until the sixth inning as the Hops pulled within one thanks to a two-run home run by Elian Miranda. Everett's offense responded right away as Justin Lavey would single, steal second base, and eventually score on a wild pitch.

In the seventh inning, Hillsboro would once again attempt to crawl back into the game. Roby Enriquez homered to right field making it a one-run game. The AquaSox offense was quick to answer back as they responded in their half of the inning with three runs as Alberto Rodriguez would hit an RBI double scoring Victor Labrada and Marte. A few batters later, Trent Tingelstad would ground out scoring another run. The score would be 7-3 Everett.

The final run of the game would come off the bat of Dariel Gomez as he hit a home run to center field making it 8-3 Everett and that would be the final score. It was his fifth long ball of the year as Everett wins its fifth game in a row and extends the longest active win streak in the Northwest League.

Marte had a three-hit game as he would have a double and two singles and Packard would reach three times, twice on walks. Kyle Hill pitched a clean inning lowering his ERA to 3.65 on the season. Announced attendance was 2,349.

Everett will embark on a six-game road trip facing the Spokane Indians starting Tuesday. They will return to Everett on May 31st to face the Eugene Emeralds.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from May 22, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.