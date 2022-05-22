Schneider's Double Walks It Off, Completes Comeback

VANCOUVER, BC - For the second time in as many days, the Vancouver Canadians walked off on the Tri-City Dust Devils (Angels) at Nat Bailey Stadium. After Zach Britton's homer to start the ninth won Saturday's game 3-2, it was a Davis Schneider lead-off double in the tenth that scored the placed runner from second and sent over 6,000 fans into a frenzy as the C's came back to win the series finale 4-3 on an A&W Family Fun Sunday afternoon.

Schneider - who began the day 3-for-27 in May - came to the plate to start the tenth and worked the count full. He was nearly put on first with a walk after the pitch clock seemed to expire, but the Dust Devils had called time just before the clock hit zero and the umpires conferred to keep the left fielder at the dish. It's a good thing they did; on the very next pitch, the Voorhees, NJ native spun on a breaking ball from Emilker Guzman (L, 1-3) and rapped a double down the third base line that just evaded the outstretched glove of the diving third baseman and disappeared into the left field corner for the game-winning hit.

The extra innings heroics were made possible by a ninth inning rally that tied the score 3-3. Addison Barger started the stanza with a single, stole second then went to third on a flyout. He scored when P.K. Morris lofted one deep enough to right field for a sacrifice fly.

Vancouver looked lost at the plate for the first five innings thanks to Tri-City's Ryan Costeiu, who faced the minimum over five scoreless frames and gave up a single hit, didn't walk a batter and struck out eight.

It wasn't until the seventh when the Canadians finally found their direction. Down 3-0, Cameron Eden reached on a lead-off error, Barger tallied his team-best 35th hit in the next at-bat then Trevor Schwecke knocked his fifth double of the week to score Eden and spoil the shutout. An infield single from Miguel Hiraldo two batters later brought in the second run of the game.

Dominant relief kept the game close late. Conor Larkin made his C's debut and twirled a 1-2-3 seventh, Jol Concepcion was the most impressive he's been all year with two perfect frames that featured four punch outs and Alex Nolan - who gave up four runs in one inning on Wednesday to surrender the lead - was absolute nails in the tenth to set the stage for Schneider's big moment.

The walk-off win was Vancouver's third of the year and the first that they won without a game-ending home run. Barger's two hits paced the offense, Schwecke finished the week with six hits in four games played and Miguel Hiraldo has a knock in consecutive games for the first time this year.

The Canadians are now 18-17, winners of three in a row and have vaulted from fifth to second place in the six-team Northwest League. After an off-day Monday, they'll take the show on the road to Ron Tonkin Field in Hillsboro for the first of six with the Hops (Diamondbacks) Tuesday night. #7 Blue Jays prospect Sem Robberse gets the ball for the C's against a yet-to-be-named starter for the Baby Snakes. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. with coverage on CanadiansBaseball.com and the Sportsnet Radio Network.

