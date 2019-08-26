Short Rest Standout Mike Castellani Takes Pitcher of the Week

August 26, 2019 - Frontier League (FL) - Florence Freedom News Release





FLORENCE, Ky - One day after logging a, 4-0, victory to take a weekend series over the first-place, Evansville Otters at historic Bosse Field, the Florence Freedom, presented by Titan Mechanical Solutions, are proud to announce Sunday starting pitcher, Mike Castellani, has been named Frontier League Pitcher of the Week, following the southpaw's pair of efforts in four days of action.

For Mike Castellani, 24, the week began with a Wednesday start against the Washington Wild Things on August 21 at UC Health Stadium. That night, the crafty pitcher carved up the opposition to the tune of 7 one-run innings, pitching around eight hits and adding three whiffs en route to a, 6-2, victory. The one run that crossed home-plate would be unearned, as the Avon, Connecticut native limited the potent Wild Things lineup before stepping aside in the eighth.

Four days later, on short-rest, Castellani took the hill again for the rubber-match finale with the Otters. The hurler was masterful, stymieing the club with the best team batting-average in the Frontier League over 8.1 shutout innings. The Bucknell Univesity alum sprinkled in three hits, and never saw a man reach second, allowing one walk while sitting down four to complete his line in the, 4-0, blanking.

With the performance, the hurler has now logged back-to-back starts without allowing an earned-run, totaling 15.1 innings over that four-day stretch. The win was number nine on the season for Castellani, who boasts the second-most victories in the league, trailing only Southern Illinois Miners ace, Chase Cunningham with ten.

The southpaw, has been an integral part of the Freedom five-man rotation in 2019, earning his first All-Star nod this year, his second season in Florence. The Rookie-2 has spanned 123.2 innings, second-most, and his 2.55 earned-run average is fifth-best in the ten-team Frontier League.

The Florence Freedom are members of the Independent Frontier League and play all home games at UC Health Stadium located at 7950 Freedom Way in Florence, KY. The Freedom can be found online at florencefreedom.com, or by phone at (859) 594-4487.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from August 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.