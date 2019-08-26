Freedom to Celebrate Kim Brown Day on Thursday

FLORENCE, Ky - With just one week of regular-season action left to play in the 2019 Frontier League campaign, it has been announced that the Florence Freedom, presented by Titan Mechanical Solutions, will celebrate former owner, Kim Brown, through "Fan and Kim Brown Appreciation Day" on Thursday, when Florence hosts the Joliet Slammers at for the regular-season finale at UC Health Stadium.

The Freedom enter the week a half-game back of the Evansville Otters for first-place in the West Division standings, with five games left to play before the Frontier League Playoff picture is set. Join us in celebrating a tremendous season, and our beloved former owner, as the 2019 season draws to a close! See details of Fan and Kim Brown Appreciation Day below!

PURCHASE SINGLE GAME TICKETS HERE Game time: 6:35 pm

Gates open: 5:35 pm

Opponent: Joliet Slammers

Activities: We have a HUGE night planned for the last game of the year. The entire night is to appreciate YOU, our fans & Kim Brown, former owner of the Florence Freedom. There will be:

Superheroes

Princesses

$1 beer

Giveaways like bobbleheads, LEGO Freedom players, batting gloves, lightsabers & more!

TP the Ballpark Post-game CHARITY BENEFIT To honor our former owner Kim Brown, we are having this night benefit her charity of choice, the Rose Garden Home Mission. We encourage fans to buy tickets online and use special offer code: ROSE when purchasing tickets. This way, $5 of each ticket will go back to the Rose Garden Home Mission! You can also walk up the day of the game & get a $5 game ticket WITH a $5 donation to the Rose Garden Home Mission.

HUGE MERCHANDISE SALE Everything in our team shop will be 75% off starting when gates open. Every time the Slammers gets a hit, the discount becomes 5% lower. So from 75% to 70% off, etc. This will cap at 40%. If you are in line when a hit occurs, you will be locked in to the discount when you got in line.

Fans will be able to TP the Ballpark after the game is over. Toilet paper will be provided.

CHARACTER APPEARANCES Princesses, Superheroes, Movie & Video Game characters will be at the ballpark for fans to interact with!

The Throwback Jerseys will be officially auctioned off after this game! Make sure you come to the game to bid & win the Freedom throwback jersey they have been wearing every Thursday this season!

$1 BEER AND remember it is THIRSTY THURSDAY!!!

Thirsty Thursdays: Presented by Miller Lite and Taylor Logistics, fans will get to enjoy $1 domestic drafts of Miller Lite and Coors Light, as well as $3 aluminum pints (Miller, Coors and Bud Light) and $4 craft pints.

