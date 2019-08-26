Slammers Finish 2019 Season at Home this Weekend

August 26, 2019 - Frontier League (FL) - Joliet Slammers News Release





JOLIET, IL - The Slammers return home on Friday, August 30 for their final series of the year.

August 30-Halloween Night-Fans who come dressed in costume will receive a free soda voucher. It's also Fireworks Friday presented by DuPage Medical Group. Trick or Treat stations will be set up on the course and fans will also have the opportunity to bid on the road gray jerseys.

August 31-Military Appreciation presented by DuPage Medical Group-All active and retired military receive free tickets to the game. Fans can bid on the Military jerseys during the game.

September 1-Fan Appreciation-It's Family Sunday presented by WJOL. Kids can enjoy a FREE Bounce house provided by Channahon General Rental and FREE face painting provided by Lollipop Painting during the game. There will also be a post game fireworks show. After the fireworks, kids can run the bases presented by Meijer and receive full team autographs. Fans can also bid on the Prison jerseys during the game and enter to win a variety of raffle prizes.

All three games will include a jersey auction. Fans do not need to be present to bid. Fans wishing to place a bid via email should email hmills@jolietslammers.com prior to 8/29 at noon.

Fans can purchase tickets by visiting jolietslammers.com or by calling 815-722-2287.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from August 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.