Schaumburg's Quincy Nieporte And Florence's Mike Castellani Take Home Weekly Awards

August 26, 2019 - Frontier League (FL) News Release





Schaumburg Boomers first baseman Quincy Nieporte and Florence Freedoms right- hander Mike Castellani have won this week's Player and Pitcher of the Week, respectively. These awards are chosen by Pointstreak, who is the official statistical provider of the Frontier League and the Independent Professional Baseball Federation.

Nieporte's has won is Schaumburg's first Player of the Week award of 2019. He set a new Frontier League record for most RBI in a single game, where he drove in 10 against the Gateway Grizzlies. Nieporte finished the week with a .364 batting average, 3 HR, 13 RBI and a 1.349 OPS on the week. He has also had an impressive August where he has 27 hits and has also drove in 27 runs.

The 25- year old is in his first season with the Boomers, after playing two years in the Philadelphia Phillies organization. Nieporte has his name in the top five of several offensive categories for the season, including his league leading .315 batting average. He also is tied for 4th with 24 doubles, in 4th with 63 RBI, and tied for 5th with a .883 OPS.

Castellani earned his first Pitcher of the Week of 2019. He pitched 15.1 innings without giving up an earned run. He secured two wins, struck out seven while he only gave up a .78 WHIP. Castellani has won his last three starts, where he has gone at least seven innings, and has only given up one run combined. In the month of August Castellani has gone 3-0 with a 2.13 ERA and a 1.1 WHIP in 38.1 innings.

The 24-year old right-hander has a 9-2 record with a 2.55 ERA on the season, which are 2nd and 5th in the league respectively. He also ranks 2nd in innings pitched on the season with 123.2. Castellani is in his second season with the Freedom, after finishing his career at Bucknell University.

