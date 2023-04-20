Short Outing Wasted in 1-0 Loss to Ems

April 20, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Hillsboro Hops News Release







EUGENE, OR --- Hops starting pitcher Avery Short tossed five shutout innings, but didn't factor in the decision as Hillsboro lost 1-0 to the Eugene Emeralds on Wednesday night at P.K. Park. It was the first time Hillsboro had been held scoreless in 66 games, dating to July 6th of last year. The Hops have dropped four in a row, on the heels of a six-game winning streak.

Though Hillsboro pitching walked just four batters on Wednesday (they had issued an astronomical 34 bases on balls over the previous three games), two of the walks factored in the game's lone run. Dillon Larsen, just off the injured list, entered in relief of Short to start the bottom of the sixth. He gave up consecutive singles to Aeverson Arteaga and Wade Meckler to start the inning, then struck out the next two. But after jumping ahead of Jared Dupere 0-2, he lost his command. DuPere worked a seven-pitch walk to load the bases, and Jimmy Glowenke drew a four-pitch walk to force home a run. Larsen retired Rob Emery on a ground ball, but the damage was done.

Not that the Hops didn't have their chances. Hillsboro loaded the bases in the top of the third, but Eugene starter Nick Sinacola struck out Kevin Graham and Ivan Melendez to end the threat.

In the top of the fourth, two were on for Hillsboro with two out when Channy Ortiz lined a single up the middle. Gavin Logan tried to score from second base, but was thrown out at the plate by center fielder Grant McCray to end the inning.

The Hops put four more runners in scoring position over the final four frames, but all were left on base. For the game, Hillsboro went 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position. A season-high 15 Hops batters struck out. All four Hops hits were singles.

Short worked the first five innings for Hillsboro, allowing just two hits and a walk and striking out four. In his first two starts this year, he's thrown 9.2 scoreless innings.

After Larsen's one-inning stint, Gerald Ogando worked the final two frames for the Hops, striking out three. He was the beneficiary of a sliding catch in left field by Jonathan Guzman, taking extra bases and an RBI away from Meckler.

Ben Madison (2-0) got the win for Eugene. Larsen (0-1) took the loss. Hillsboro is now 8-5 all-time in 1-0 games, but 0-4 over the past two seasons, with three of those four 1-0 losses coming to Eugene.

The Emeralds (6-4) vaulted past Hillsboro (6-5) into second place in the Northwest League. Eugene is a half-game behind first-place Vancouver; the Hops are a game out.

The third game of the six-game series is Wednesday night at 7:35. Airtime is 7:20 on Rip City Radio 620AM and at www.RipCityRadio.com.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from April 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.