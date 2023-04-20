Ems Win 2nd Straight Against Hops

The Emeralds were able to defeat the Hillsboro Hops 1-0. It was their 2nd straight win against the Hops to kick-off the Emeralds opening week homestand.

It was a pitcher's duel tonight in PK Park, as Nick Sinacola was dominant on the bump. He started the game for the Ems, going 4 innings and striking out 8. Ben Madison was able to earn the victory for the Ems, pitching two hitless innings and striking out 4. Brett Standlee and Wilkelma Castillo closed the game out, combining to pitch 3 innings and striking out 3.

It was a slow day offensively for the Emeralds, but they finally got the scoring going in the bottom of the 6th. It was a bases loaded situation with Jimmy Glowenke at the plate, and he was able to draw a walk that scored Aeverson Arteaga.

It was the Emeralds lone run of the night, but it was enough to give the Emeralds the 1-0 victory. They'll now look to win their 3rd straight against Hillsboro tomorrow night with first pitch set for 7:35 P.M.

