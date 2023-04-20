Sox Win 4-3 Nail Biter with 8th Inning Rally

EVERETT, WA: The Everett AquaSox used an eighth inning rally to defeat Vancouver 4-3 and move to 5-6 on the season in a rare morning contest at Funko Field. After a dropped foul ball, Harry Ford was given a second chance, and promptly singled up the middle starting the comeback. Alberto Rodriguez knocked him in with an opposite field double off the wall to tie the game. After a single from Tyler Locklear, Blake Rambusch grounded into a force out, allowing Rodriguez to score the eventual game winning run.

It was a clash of former teammates as Juan Mercedes took the hill for Everett, having started two games previously and only giving up one run in each of those appearances. Opposing him was former AquaSox southpaw and fan favorite Adam Macko making his season debut in familiar territory. Macko was part of the deal in which the Mariners acquired outfielder Teoscar Hernandez last November.

The Canadians got out to a quick start in the first inning, scoring two runs on three hits. Rainer Nunez picked up an RBI single and John Kasevich had a sacrifice fly. Everett immediately answered, using three straight singles that culminated into a Tyler Locklear RBI single to get within one. Unfortunately, a bad luck line drive double play off the bat of Blake Rambusch killed the inning and the rally, with Vancouver leading 2-1.

Mercedes shut down Vancouver in the top of the second, striking out the side and looking settled in. The AquaSox lineup got right back to scoring in the bottom of the inning, tying the game on a two-out RBI double off the center field wall from Randy Bednar. The game continued to teeter-totter back and forth in the early innings. The Canadians used a two-out rally in the fourth to retake a 3-2 lead. The RBI came on a bloop single from catcher Jommer Hernandez that fell just in front of center fielder Jonatan Clase's reach.

Tyler Driver earned the win out of the pen and Michael Flynn worked a perfect ninth inning to earn his first save of the year.

