AquaSox Win Streak Comes to and End

April 20, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Everett AquaSox News Release







EVERETT, WA: In a game that saw several different lead changes, the Vancouver Canadians ended the AquaSox three game winning streak 8-7 on Wednesday night at Funko Field.

Vancouver scored twice in the top of the first inning as Alex De Jesus homered deep to center field. Then with the bases loaded in the second inning, Dasan Brown doubled in two more runs. Everett's Bernie Martinez settled down after that and didn't allow another run as he ended up going 4.0 innings in his second start of the season.

Despite being down 4-0 early, the AquaSox fought back. Everett finally got on the board in the fifth inning as Locklear drew a two-out bases-loaded walk to score Jonatan Clase chasing Vancouver starter Chad Dallas. Clase had doubled and then stole his league-leading ninth base. Ben Ramirez promptly greeted the new pitcher Justin Kelly with a bases-clearing double off the left center walk to tie the game.

After falling behind in the sixth, the AquaSox drew a pair of back-to-back bases loaded walks to regain the lead. Tyler Locklear extended it further with a sacrifice fly.

Unfortunately, the bullpen couldn't hold the lead. Rainier Nunez gave the Canadians the lead for good with a two-run homer run in the seventh. It was his first home run of the season. Vancouver would add one more run in the eighth on a passed ball.

For the game, the AquaSox left nine batters on base and was 2-10 with runners in scoring position.

LOOKING AHEAD: On Thursday, we're starting the day off bright and early with a special 11:05 AM day game. Juan Mercedes will take the mound for Everett, and he will be opposed by former AquaSox Adam Macko. Every Thursday game, the AquaSox celebrate with Throwback Thursday presented by Coors Light! Join us for $3.00 hot dogs, sodas, popcorn, and 12 oz cans of Coors Light. Remember, this Thursday is a Day Game. All gates open at 10:00 AM.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from April 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.