Shorebirds to Change Team Name

June 14, 2018





SALISBURY, Md. -- The Delmarva Shorebirds will honor scrapple and play as the Delmarva Scrapple during their game on Saturday, August 18th against the Kannapolis Intimidators.

Scrapple is a breakfast meat that is extremely popular on the Delmarva Peninsula and in the Mid-Atlantic Region. Whether you enjoy your scrapple thin and crispy or thick and mushy, on an egg and cheese sandwich, with ketchup, grape jelly, or with maple syrup, this celebration is for you.

The Shorebirds will sport specialty scrapple jerseys and caps on Saturday, August 18th in honor of this delicious breakfast meat. The specialty scrapple jerseys will be auctioned off during the game on the second level concourse and will resemble a package of scrapple that you can find in your local grocery store. The specialty scrapple caps show a brand new scrapple, egg, and cheese sandwich logo.

The Flock Shop, the Shorebirds' merchandise store, located on the second level concourse and online, have scrapple merchandise available for purchase now! Make sure to get your Delmarva Scrapple gear prior to August 18th so that you can represent The Scrapple for the game.

"We know how much our fans and the people of Delmarva love their scrapple. We are tired of bacon and sausage getting all of the attention, when in reality the Delmarva Peninsula knows that scrapple is the epitome of the perfect breakfast meat and far more superior than bacon or sausage," said Shorebirds General Manager, Chris Bitters. "This promotion will finally give scrapple the national attention it deserves. While some people have strong feelings about scrapple, if scrapple is wrong, we don't want to be right."

As one might think, scrapple, egg, and cheese sandwiches will be on the concessions menu on the evening of August 18th. The team will even be enjoying scrapple as part of their pre-game spread.

Of course, in-game contests on August 18th will be scrapple themed and will include a scrapple eating contest, a scrapple carving contest, scrapple cornhole toss, and a scrapple cook off.

Gates open at 4:00 PM on Saturday, August 18th so that fans can watch Scrapple batting practice. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM. Don't miss this matchup between the Kannapolis Intimidators and your Delmarva Scrapple! Make sure to stick around after the game for a fantastic Q105 fireworks show, presented by Allen Harim.

