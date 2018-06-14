RiverDogs Celebrate Father's Day with Riley Park Club Special Offer

June 14, 2018 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Charleston RiverDogs News Release





CHARLESTON, S.C.- RiverDogs fans can take dad out to the ballgame this year in style with a limited-time offer to the Riley Park Club for this upcoming Sunday's Father's Day game at 1:05 p.m. at Joe Riley Park while benefiting a great cause.

With the purchase of one Riley Park Club ticket, dad gets in at a specialty $55 rate and will receive a souvenir RiverDogs cap for a total of a $160 two-ticket, all-inclusive package featuring beer, wine and food from the Mercantile & Mash menu. Tickets can be purchased online at riverdogs.com/tickets using the promo code "FathersDay."

"Father's Day and baseball go hand-in-hand and we're excited to offer this deal to our fans to take dad out and enjoy the best experience at at The Joe possible," said RiverDogs President and General Manager Dave Echols.

Along with receiving the discounted rate, $20 of every two-ticket package will go towards the MUSC Hollings Cancer Center, the benefactor of Cancer Awareness Day on Father's Day at The Joe.

First pitch for Sunday's matinee is set for 1:05 p.m. as the Dogs wrap up the first-half of the season against their in-state rivals, the Greenville Drive. It's an MUSC Health Family Sunday, meaning kids eat free, run the bases after the game, and everyone parks for free. As part of Cancer Awareness Day, the RiverDogs will wear special jerseys that will be auctioned off, also benefiting the MUSC Hollings Cancer Center. As a special treat to all fathers in attendance, Zodiac Boats will have boats on display, and fans can sign up for a free boat demo for the following weekend.

For those that can't make it out to the park, fan can catch every pitch of the RiverDogs season on WTMA 1250 AM and online streaming at riverdogs.com and the RiverDogs TuneIn radio station. RiverDogs single-game tickets are now available for the 2018 campaign, the club's 25th season as the RiverDogs and their "175th season in dog years." Ticket information can be secured by contacting the box office at (843) 577-DOGS (3647) or online at www.riverdogs.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from June 14, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.