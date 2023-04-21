Shorebirds Down FredNats 16-4

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - Delmarva secured their third win of the series over Fredericksburg with a 16-4 offensive explosion.

The Shorebirds took advantage of some erratic pitching to strike first, in the top of the second inning. Luis Gonzalez worked a full count walk to drive in a run, then Stiven Acevedo broke for home and scored on a wild pitch to make it 2-0 'Birds.

Fredericksburg got a leadoff single from Robert Hassell III to open the home half of the third, and Daylen Lile doubled behind him to put two runners in scoring position After a strikeout, Elijah Green took the first pitch he saw back up the middle to drive in Hassell III and Lile, tying the game at 2-2.

However, Delmarva's Luis Gonzalez doubled in the top of the fourth, and Adam Crampton singled behind him. Then, the Shorebirds capitalized on more miscues. Gonzalez scored to break the 2-2 tie on a wild pitch, and Crampton scored on a wild pitch.

In the fifth inning, the 'Birds were able to break the game open. Anderson De Los Santos doubled to open things up, Creed Willems got hit by a pitch, then a balk sent both runners up a base. Stiven Acevedo drove the two of them in with a double, then Anthony Servideo cranked a two-run home run to make it 8-2. Later, Jackson Holliday dealt the big blow in the frame with a three-run bomb the other way, which made it 11-2 Shorebirds.

Donovan Casey began to cut into the deficit with a two-run single, but Delmarva added another run in the seventh and four more in the ninth en route to a 16-4 victory. Bryan Sanchez took the loss, with Darlin Alcantara getting the win on his line. On Saturday, Brad Lord takes the ball for the Freddies against Wyatt Cheney for Delmarva. First pitch is at 6:05.

