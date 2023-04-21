Long Ball Not Enough for Woodies

In game three of the series between the Carolina Mudcats and the Down East Wood Ducks, the Mudcats struck first in the top of the first inning with Barrios scoring on a RBI double by Avina down the right field line against Woodies starter, Jose Corniell. The Woodies had a chance to strike back in the bottom half, but left runners stranded on first and third. The Mudcats scored again in the top of the second, extending the lead to 3-0 with a grounder by Guilarte, resulting in a throwing error, scoring runners from second and third. The Woodies put one on the board with a solo shot by Yosy Galan over the left field fence against Mudcats starter, Herrera.

In the third, the Mudcats added two more runs to their tally with a walk allowing the leadoff, Hall, to reach and a two-run home run by Matt Wood made the score 5-1. Corniell threw one more inning for the Woodies before handing over the ball to Dylan MacLean, who started the fifth, ending Corniell's night with 4.0 innings pitched, 5 runs, and 4 strikeouts. Cam Cauley reached base for the Woodies in the start of the fifth and swiped second before scoring from second on an infield RBI single by Anthony Gutierrez, making it 5-2 Mudcats up.

The Woodies closed the gap even more in the bottom of the eighth with a solo shot from Gutierrez, 5-3 Mudcats still leading. MacLean threw for four innings before getting in trouble in the top of the ninth, allowing two runners on, to score on a two-RBI triple by Guilarte. MacLean was relieved by Jackson Leath to close the game out. The first batter that Leath faced hit a RBI double, extending the lead to 8-3, where the game ended in a win for the Carolina Mudcats with the starter Herrera receiving the win on the night.

The Wood Ducks (5-6) and Carolina Mudcats (6-5) play game four tomorrow on Friday, April 21st. The Mudcats lead the series 3-0, as the first pitch is set for 7:00 p.m. in Kinston, NC at Grainger Stadium. All fans can come out for Mother Earth Friday where fans can enjoy $4 draft Mother Earth beer.

