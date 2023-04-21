Another Big Night from Elko Spoiled by Ballers' 8-5 Loss to RiverDogs Thursday

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - Despite 11 hits and another game with five runs scored, the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers dropped their first game in a week on Thursday night, falling 8-5 to the Charleston RiverDogs at Atrium Health Ballpark.

Even with the loss, Kannapolis (7-4) remains in a tie with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers for first place in the Carolina League South Division. It is also the seventh game in a row the Ballers put together at least five runs on offense.

RHP Drew McDaniel (L, 0-1) ran into some trouble early but settled in to toss three strikeouts in four innings, allowing six hits, three runs and three walks. RHP Kade Mechals followed up McDaniel's night with a rough outing, balking three times while allowing three runs on four hits, walking one and striking out one along the way.

Charleston (5-6) struck in the first inning for the second game in a row, going up 1-0 on a Ryan Spikes RBI single, scoring Cooper Kinney to hand the RiverDogs the early lead.

INF Tim Elko continued his unbelievable start, launching his first of two home runs in bottom of the first inning, tying the game at 1-1.

The RiverDogs pushed themselves back ahead over the middle portions of the game, building a large lead along the way. In the top of the third, with Ryan Cermak at the plate, a throwing error from Drew McDaniel allowed Kinney to cross the plate and push Charleston ahead 2-1. In the top of the fourth, Kamren James added his first RBI of the season with a single that scored Estanli Castillo. In the top of the fifth, the hot-hitting catcher Dominic Keegan launched his second home run of the season with Kinney on base, pushing Charleston ahead 5-1. The scoring run was completed later in the fifth with Cermak crossing the plate on a balk from Mechals.

Elko and the Ballers answered in the bottom of the fifth with his second home run, a two-run shot to left field that also scored Wilber Sanchez to slice the lead at 6-3. One inning later, Logan Glass crushed his third homer of the season with Layant Tapia on base, putting Kannapolis within one of the RiverDogs.

After an eighth inning that almost saw the Ballers make a comeback, Charleston sparked the offense again in the ninth, adding runs on a Chandler Simpson triple and error combo, followed up later with an RBI single by Castillo, finished the scoring at 8-5 in the ninth.

Despite having their six-game winning streak snapped, the Ballers still find themselves in a good position early, and will turn their focus to Friday night's 7:00 p.m. first pitch in the fourth of six matchups with the Charleston RiverDogs. The pitching matchup for the Irish Heritage Night game will feature Cannon Ballers RHP Tanner McDougal (0-0, 0.00 ERA) coming off the injured list, while Charleston will send out RHP Jonny Cuevas (0-1, 3.86 ERA).

Fans can purchase tickets for Friday's game or any other remaining home games at kcballers.com or at the F&M Bank Box Office located at Atrium Health Ballpark.

