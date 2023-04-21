Bats Go off in Second Shutout of Season

COLUMBIA, SC - The Fireflies' arms worked their second shutout of the season as they beat the Fayetteville Woodpeckers 7-0 Friday evening at Segra Park.

Ryan Ramsey set the tone for the game, retiring the first nine hitters he faced in order, working four total innings, allowing two hits and striking out four hitters. Columbia's bullpen entered the game in the fifth, spinning five scoreless for a second-straight night. It started with Eduardo Herrera (W, 1-0) working a pair of one-hit frames before Chazz Martinez was able to spin two scoreless innings. Finally, Wesley Scott pitched a scoreless ninth to complete Columbia's second shutout of the season. The first came April 12 in a 7-0 win at Charleston.

The Fireflies (6-5) broke the score open in the fourth. Lizandro Rodriguez drew an eight-pitch walk right before Brett Squires laces a double down the left field line to break the scoreless tie. Squires later scored on a throwing error from catcher Sandro Gaston who tried to throw out Dionmy Salon.

Columbia brought that 2-0 lead to the fifth, where the bats stayed hot. Enmanuel Pire led off the inning with a single and Levi Usher drew a walk to set the table for the top of the order. Daniel Vazquez singled to right to plate Pire to start the inning. Then, Lizandro Rodriguez hit a ball past the pitcher to bring home Usher before Squires launched a sacrifice fly to center to give Columbia a 5-0 lead.

The bats kept it rolling in the sixth. After reliever Jose Nodal walked three of the first four hitters and Brennon McNair bunted for a single to allow the first four Fireflies hitters to reach safely. The Fireflies added their two runs in the sixth off a walk and a sacrifice fly from Levi Usher. Usher finished the night with a double, an RBI, a walk and a run scored.

The Fireflies continue their series with the Woodpeckers tomorrow night at 6:05 pm. RHP Ben Kudrna (0-2, 15.00 ERA) gets the nod for Columbia and Fayetteville counters with RHP Nolan DeVos (0-0, 2.57 ERA)

