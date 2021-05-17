Shorebirds Announce 2021 Promotional Schedule

The Delmarva Shorebirds are excited to announce their official promotional schedule for the 2021 season at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium.

The 25th season of Shorebirds baseball is highlighted by nine (9) fireworks nights, five (5) hat giveaways courtesy of Spicer Bros. Construction, Inc., an Adley Rutschman Bobblehead presented by Perdue, a Grayson Rodriguez Bobblehead presented by Delaware Express, and so much more providing fans fun, affordable, family entertainment each and every night when attending Shorebirds games at Perdue Stadium for the 2021 season.

To view the full 2021 promotional schedule, please click here "VIEW DELMARVA SHOREBIRDS PROMOTIONAL SCHEDULE" or keep reading the newsletter below. Please note all promotions are subject to change at anytime throughout the 2021 season.

May

Starting 5/18 (while supplies last): 2021 Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by Peninsula Home Care

5/27 - Pink Hat Giveaway presented by Spicer Bros. Construction, Inc.

5/29 - Postgame Fireworks

June

6/15 - Flag Day Ceremony presented by Salisbury Elks Lodge

6/17 - Rally Towel Giveaway

6/18 - Scarf Giveaway

Shore birds Wizards & Wands Night

6/19 - Postgame Fireworks presented by Wor-Wic Community College

6/24 - Fan Vote Hat giveaway presented by Spicer Bros. Construction, Inc.

6/25 - Delaware State Fair

Shore birds Team Photo Giveaway

6/26 - Postgame Fireworks presented by Hudson Behavioral Health

Shorebirds Scholar Athlete Night presented by Mountaire Farms

July

7/8 - Patriotic Visor Giveaway presented by Spicer Bros. Construction, Inc.

7/9 - 25th Anniversary Baseball Giveaway

7/10 - Postgame Fireworks presented by Preston Automotive Group and Flock for a Cure Night as the Shorebirds team up with Preston Automotive Group to raise money in the fight against cancer

7/22 - Rally Towel Giveaway

7/23 - Grayson Rodriguez Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Delaware Express

7/24 - Postgame Fireworks and Scout Night presented by Dr. Susan Vickers at Seaside Smiles

August

8/5 - Scrapple Night

8/6 - Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway presented by Pepsi

8/7 - Postgame Fireworks presented by Mountaire Farms and Mountaire Farms Family Night

8/19 - Maryland Pride Bucket Hat Giveaway presented by Spicer Bros. Construction, Inc.

8/20 - Adley Rutschman Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Perdue

8/21 - Postgame Fireworks presented by Worcester County Health Department in conjunction with Worcester Goes Purple Night

8/22 - Girl Scout Night presented by Dr. Susan Vickers at Seaside Smiles

September

9/9 - Hear Me Out Hat Giveaway presented by Spicer Bros. Construction, Inc.

9/10 - Postgame Fireworks presented by Perdue and Perdue Farmers Night

9/11 - Postgame Fireworks presented by Pohanka of Salisbury

9/12 - Fan Appreciation Day

Fans can click here for the complete 2021 promotional schedule. Individual tickets for all 2021 Shorebirds home games are on sale now! For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit theshorebirds.com/tickets.

Lastly, the Shorebirds will continually update social media and send out newsletters to all fans informing them of important ticket information and upcoming promotions for each homestand. Thank you for your support and we will see you at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium THIS WEEK!

