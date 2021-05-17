Gunnar Henderson Named Low-A East League Player of the Week

May 17, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALISBURY, MD - After a thoroughly dominant performance this past week, the Delmarva Shorebirds are pleased to announce that infielder Gunnar Henderson has been named the Low-A East League Player of the Week for the week of May 10-16.

Henderson put together a sterling series at Fredericksburg, helping lead the Shorebirds to a six-game sweep of the FredNats. Henderson went 10-for-23 (.435) with four doubles and a homer, while driving in 13 runs and scoring seven, also chipping in a stolen base.

Henderson started his week off by blasting a game-winning three-run homer on May 11 in a 3-for-4 performance in the Shorebirds 7-5 win. The 19-year-old followed that game up with a 3-for-6 outing with three doubles and five runs driven in on Wednesday. The three doubles tied the Shorebirds franchise record which was set by Yermín Mercedes in 2016. Henderson wrapped up his stellar week on May 15 firing off four hits, including a double, while driving in four more runs.

Thanks to his performance, Henderson has moved into the top-100 of multiple prospect lists. Henderson now ranks at #99 on MLB Pipeline's top-100 while coming in at #93 on Baseball America's rankings.

For the season, Henderson is hitting .341 with three home runs and 16 runs driven in. The 16 RBI currently leads the entire Low-A East League.

Henderson and the Shorebirds are back in action on Tuesday, May 17, at 7:05 p.m. as they welcome in the Carolina Mudcats to Arthur W. Perdue Stadium to kick off a 12-game homestand.

