June Individual Tickets to Go on Sale May 20th

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers announced today that individual tickets for the month of June will officially go on sale Thursday, May 20th starting at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available both online and in-person at the Truist Box Office. Season Ticket Members and Ticket Voucher Plans will get first opportunity to purchase individual tickets on the days prior to May 20th.

Starting June 1st, Segra Stadium will be at the maximum allowable capacity for Woodpeckers home games. Segra Stadium in alignment with local, state, and CDC guidelines, will not require patrons who are fully vaccinated to wear masks inside the ballpark. All other health and safety measures at Segra Stadium will remain in place, including our clear bag policy. Revisions to the seating capacity and other health and safety measures will be subject to continuous review throughout the season.

The Woodpeckers will be releasing their promotional calendar for the month of June within the coming days. The team returns to Segra Stadium starting Tuesday, June 1st when they take on the visiting Kannapolis Cannon Ballers. Tickets will be available at fayettevillewoodpeckers.com/tickets starting Thursday, May 20th.

