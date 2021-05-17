Wonders and Spiders Clash in Rivalry Game at Atrium Health Ballpark

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - Almost a month after opening its gates for North Carolina high school baseball's season opener, Atrium Health Ballpark will play host to the historic rivalry game between the A.L. Brown Wonders and Concord Spiders on Friday, May 28th at 7:00 p.m. Friday night's showdown will also honor the life of Jonathan Thacker and help support the Jonathan Foundation.

The Wonders and long-time head coach Empsy Thompson are no strangers to Atrium Health Ballpark. To kick off their own opening day on April 26th, A.L. Brown hosted another City of Kannapolis school, Northwest Cabarrus, as the Wonders won in dramatic fashion in front of a socially-distanced sellout crowd.

Competing out of the South Piedmont Conference (3A) with A.L. Brown, the Spiders are led by first-year head coach Jarrin Hogue, who is a native of Concord and graduate of Northwest Cabarrus High School.

"On behalf of Concord High School, Concord's baseball program, and myself, we would like to thank the Cannon Ballers for giving us this great opportunity to play at Atrium Health Ballpark," Hogue said. "We're very excited and fortunate to honor and play the Jonathan Thacker game at this beautiful stadium. Thank you to everyone who was able to make this happen for these young men."

Each year, the Wonders and Spiders set aside their differences to honor the life of Jonathan Thacker, a 10-year-old boy who was tragically killed in a car accident in 2008. With his favorite color being orange, both teams sport orange hats or jerseys, and help the Jonathan Foundation raise money to give hope to children in need. Jonathan grew up playing Dixie Youth baseball in Kannapolis and would have attended Concord High School. For more information on the Jonathan Foundation, visit Jonathanthacker.org.

"As Jonathan's mom, I am thrilled to continue his legacy of fair play and love of baseball through the annual Concord vs Kannapolis baseball game at the new Cannon Ballers stadium," Sonja Thacker said. "The entire Jonathan Foundation is excited about this game."

First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. (gates open at 6:00 p.m.), and tickets for the game will go on sale through the team website (kcballers.com) on Thursday, May 20th at noon. Cannon Ballers season ticket holders will receive first priority in securing tickets. Available tickets cost $6 each.

Beginning with the May 18th homestand and following the latest guidance from the CDC, State of North Carolina, and Major League Baseball, fans who are fully vaccinated will not be required to wear a face covering when entering the ballpark. It is still strongly encouraged that fans who are not vaccinated or feel uncomfortable in non-socially distanced settings wear a mask while at the ballpark.

