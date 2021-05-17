Justin Bullock Named Low-A East Pitcher of the Week

May 17, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Carolina Mudcats News Release









Carolina Mudcats pitcher Justin Bullock

(Carolina Mudcats, Credit: Evan Moesta) Carolina Mudcats pitcher Justin Bullock(Carolina Mudcats, Credit: Evan Moesta)

ZEBULON - The Carolina Mudcats, in conjunction with Minor League Baseball, are thrilled to announce that starting pitcher and Creedmoor, NC native Justin Bullock has been named Low-A East Pitcher of the Week for the week ending on May 16. Bullock's lone start during the last week of games was a dominating performance on May 14 at Down East where he totaled a career high 12 strikeouts over six scoreless innings.

Bullock's 12 strikeout performance was one for the record books as he fell just one punchout shy of matching a Mudcats' franchise record for most strikeouts in a single game. His 12 strikeouts were the most by a Low-A East pitcher this season and the most by a Carolina starter since 2019 Carolina League Pitcher of the Year Noah Zavolas struck out 11 on June 23, 2019 at Potomac.

Bullock also allowed just one hit in his award-winning outing on May 14 in Kinston. That lone hit was a single in the second, but he then went on to retire 10 straight while stifling the Down East batters. In all, Bullock faced just two over the minimum while tossing six scoreless frames on May 14. He also walked one while reaching 84 pitches (63 strikes) and turning in his best professional outing.

The Milwaukee Brewers selected Bullock in the ninth round of the 2017 Draft out of South Granville High School in Creedmoor, NC. So far this season, Bullock has gone 1-1 and has pitched to a 2.45 ERA and 0.64 WHIP over two starts. He has also totaled 18 strikeouts, two walks and a .132 average against with the Mudcats this season.

Bullock is the first Mudcats player to earn player of the week honors this season. The honor is also the first for Bullock in his professional career. Bullock is in his first season with the Mudcats, but his fourth overall at the professional level.

The Carolina Mudcats are the official Low-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the two-time Southern League Champion Mudcats are entering their 31st consecutive season of baseball at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C. The Mudcats are owned and operated by the Milwaukee Brewers.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from May 17, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.