Shlaine Earns Forward of the Week

September 30, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars News Release







The United States Hockey League (USHL) announced Monday that Stars forward Daniel Shaline has been named the Forward of the Week for the second week of the season.

Shlaine scored four goals and added two assists in the Stars' weekend sweep of the Green Bay Gamblers. He recorded a hat trick last Friday in the weekend opener and then scored a goal and added two assists the next night. Shlaine's hat trick was the Stars' first in a home opener since Brandon Bochenski scored three times against Omaha Oct. 6, 2000. He recorded the Stars' first hat trick since Keaton Peters lit the lamp three times Nov. 24, 2023 at Sioux Falls. It also was Lincoln's first hat trick on home ice since Lucas Wahlin sent the hats flying March 26, 2022 vs. Waterloo.

The Moskva, Russia native was selected by the Stars with the fourth overall pick of the 2024 USHL Phase II Draft. He leads the USHL in goals (5) and points (7) through the first four games of the new campaign. The Minnesota Duluth commit is the first Star to record seven points over the first four games of the season since Mason Marcellus (2+5) in 2022-23. Shlaine is also the first Star to score five goals over the first four games of the regular season since Ludvig Hoff in 2015-16.

Shlaine will look to match Hoff by scoring six goals over the first five games of a new season when the Stars travel to Sioux Falls for a Saturday-night matchup with the Stampede at 6:05 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center. Lincoln's next two home games are Oct. 11-12 vs. Des Moines and Waterloo, respectively. Tickets for both games can be purchased at ?lincolnstars.com ?

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from September 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.