Rally 4 Demmy Raises $66,857 for Demers Family

FARGO, ND - The Fargo Force are excited to announce that Saturday, September 28th's 'Rally 4 Demmy' game raised a total of $ 66,857 for the Demers Family, thanks to $22,373 raised on 'Rally 4 Demmy' Night along with 3 anonymous donors matching $10,000 &, $14,484 in donations via Lend A Hand Up as of noon on Monday, September 30.

The night featured a ceremonial puck drop by Chad's son Beau, along with special videos from former Force players & teammates of Chad's, 'Demmy Dangles Cancer' bracelets given away at the door, 'Team Demers' T-shirts for sale, and special "CD" helmet stickers worn by the Force.

"This is truly a testament to the impact Chad has had on our team & the community," commented Fargo Force President, Jon Kram. "We are grateful to Force Nation for showing their support and will continue to keep Chad & his family in our prayers."

In September 2018, Demers was diagnosed with Grade 4 astrocytoma, also known as glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), a malignant primary brain tumor that has a five-year survival rate of less than 7%. After four and a half years of routine checkups, the cancer began spreading again in 2023. Since then, Chad has undergone another pair of surgeries & exhausted several different treatment options but is now under hospice care where he is able to try a new medication that was FDA-approved for brain tumors on August 6th. However, regardless of the circumstances, throughout his diagnosis Chad has never wavered in prioritizing the things that truly mean the most to him; his family & the game he loves.

Chad's journey with the Force started all the way back to the team's inaugural season in 2008. He spent 3 seasons with the Force from 2008-2011 where he tallied 23 goals and 42 assists for 65 points in 117 games played and served as Captain in his 3rd year. After a successful college hockey career at Air Force Academy, Chad returned to Fargo in 2019 taking on the role of Asst. Coach/Director of Scouting and moved up to Associate Head Coach during the 2020-21 Season. He moved on to become Director of Hockey Operations at Air Force Academy from 2021-22 and then returned to coach in Fargo with close friend and former Force teammate, Nick Oliver during the 2022-23 season.

In his second year as Associate Head Coach Chad helped lead the Force to one of the best seasons in franchise history. Their 40-14-4-4 regular season record secured the team the first Anderson Cup Championship in franchise history and broke the team's single season wins record & points record. Under his guidance the Force also claimed their 6th Western Conference Championship title the during their 2023 Clark Cup Playoff run.

Throughout his career in Fargo as both a player and a coach Demers was a catalyst for success with 4 Western Conference Championships, 4 Clark Cup Finals appearances, and an Anderson Cup Championship title.

