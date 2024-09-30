Compton, Gadzhiev, Shlaine Named USHL Players of the Week

Dylan Compton, Shikhabutdin Gadzhiev and Daniel Shlaine have been named United States Hockey League (USHL) Players of the Week for games played on Sept. 27-28.

Defenseman of the Week: Dylan Compton (Waterloo Black Hawks)

Hometown: Victoria, British Columbia

Commitment: Northeastern University

Birth Year: 2005

Scored back-to-back power-play goals for the Black Hawks in their 4-3 win vs. Des Moines on Saturday, Sept. 28

Added three shots with an even rating

Leads USHL defensemen in goals (2)

Goaltender of the Week: Shikhabutdin Gadzhiev (Muskegon Lumberjacks)

Hometown: Makhachkala, Russia

Commitment: Michigan Tech University

Birth Year: 2004

Posted a 34-save shutout in Muskegon's 1-0 win at Madison, making 22 saves on 22 shots in the final two periods

Helped the Lumberjacks go 4/4 on the penalty kill

Improved to 1-1-0-0 and stood alone as the only USHL goalie to post a shutout on the weekend

Forward of the Week: Daniel Shlaine (Lincoln Stars)

Hometown: Moskva, Russia

Commitment: University of Minnesota Duluth

Birth Year: 2005

Led all USHL players with four goals, two assists, five shots and a +4 rating

Helped Lincoln go 2-0-0-0 vs. Green Bay, scoring a hat trick in the Stars' 9-1 win over the Gamblers on Friday, Sept. 27

Paces the league in goals (5) and points (7) through four games

