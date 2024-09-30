Compton, Gadzhiev, Shlaine Named USHL Players of the Week
September 30, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL) News Release
Dylan Compton, Shikhabutdin Gadzhiev and Daniel Shlaine have been named United States Hockey League (USHL) Players of the Week for games played on Sept. 27-28.
Defenseman of the Week: Dylan Compton (Waterloo Black Hawks)
Hometown: Victoria, British Columbia
Commitment: Northeastern University
Birth Year: 2005
Player Profile
Scored back-to-back power-play goals for the Black Hawks in their 4-3 win vs. Des Moines on Saturday, Sept. 28
Added three shots with an even rating
Leads USHL defensemen in goals (2)
Goaltender of the Week: Shikhabutdin Gadzhiev (Muskegon Lumberjacks)
Hometown: Makhachkala, Russia
Commitment: Michigan Tech University
Birth Year: 2004
Player Profile
Posted a 34-save shutout in Muskegon's 1-0 win at Madison, making 22 saves on 22 shots in the final two periods
Helped the Lumberjacks go 4/4 on the penalty kill
Improved to 1-1-0-0 and stood alone as the only USHL goalie to post a shutout on the weekend
Forward of the Week: Daniel Shlaine (Lincoln Stars)
Hometown: Moskva, Russia
Commitment: University of Minnesota Duluth
Birth Year: 2005
Player Profile
Led all USHL players with four goals, two assists, five shots and a +4 rating
Helped Lincoln go 2-0-0-0 vs. Green Bay, scoring a hat trick in the Stars' 9-1 win over the Gamblers on Friday, Sept. 27
Paces the league in goals (5) and points (7) through four games
