Honoring and Remembering Chris "Ipper" Ipson

September 30, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Cedar Rapids RoughRiders News Release







For our home opener, we held a pregame ceremony to honor and remember a true RoughRider. For over 13 years, Ipper embodied dedication and hard work, earning the title of the 'Hardest Working Man in Hockey.' His quiet strength touched everyone who knew him, and his absence is deeply felt.

We were honored to have his loved ones-Ron, Eric, Wes, and Ann Ipson, Linda Tempel, and Hannah Sayer-join us in a moment of silence, reflecting on the kindness, generosity, and passion that defined Ipper's life.

Ips-Once a Rider, Always a Rider.

