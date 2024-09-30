Compton Takes USHL Award

September 30, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo, Iowa - Waterloo Black Hawks veteran Dylan Compton has been named the United States Hockey League Defenseman of the Week, the league announced on Monday.

Compton scored two goals Saturday during a 4-3 Waterloo win against the Des Moines Buccaneers. The performance is the lone multigoal game by a defenseman in the league so far this season. In fact, Compton begins the week as the only USHL defenseman with multiple goals and one of only 16 blue liners to have hit the net at all through the first 28 games on the USHL's composite schedule.

Compton registered a game-tying score with less than four minutes to go in the opening period. That goal was Waterloo's first power play tally of the season. Midway through the second, he blasted in a go-ahead score after Waterloo had come to full strength from a four-on-four situation. The Hawks would lead from that point forward. Compton finished the night with three shots on goal.

The 19-year-old from British Columbia joined Waterloo during the latter part of the 2023/24 season, appearing in 24 games. Compton produced one goal and nine assists in that span. He had scored his first league goal last March 15th against the Madison Capitols.

Compton is committed to Northeastern University.

Although the Hawks claimed several Forward and Goaltender of the Week awards last season, the Defenseman of the Week title has eluded Waterloo skaters recently. Current Minnesota sophomore Sam Rinzel was the most recent previous Black Hawk to be named Defenseman of the Week on March 6, 2023.

Waterloo is on the road this weekend for a rematch with Des Moines Friday, then a visit to the Dubuque Fighting Saints Saturday. The Hawks' next home game at Young Arena will be Friday, October 11th versus the Muskegon Lumberjacks at 7:05 p.m. Place online orders at tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com or call the Domino's Black Hawks Box Office at (319) 291-7680.

