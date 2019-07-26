Sheffield Fires Travs Past RockHounds

Midland, TX - Justus Sheffield pitched seven innings and allowed only one run as the Arkansas Travelers defeated the Midland RockHounds, 7-1, on Friday night. The victory gave the Travs the series win, two games to one. Sheffield finished the night with eight strikeouts and two walks while allowing just five hits. It was his fourth win and seventh quality start in eight games with Arkansas. The offense scored four times in the second inning to jump to an early lead that was more than enough with Sheffield on the hill.

Moments That Mattered

* The four-run second came on four straight hits to open the inning followed by a wild pitch and a sacrifice fly. Joseph Odom and Logan Taylor had RBI hits and Aaron Knapp hit the sac fly.

* Sheffield faced bases loaded situations in the fourth (with one out) and fifth innings (with none out). He allowed just one run out of it on a sacrifice fly for the first out of the fifth. That started a string of nine in a row retired to end his outing.

Notable Travs Performances

* DH Kyle Lewis: 2-4, run

* CF Luis Liberato: 2-4, run

* 3B Logan Taylor: 1-3, BB, 2 runs, 2B, RBI

* LHP Justus Sheffield: Win, 7 IP, 5 H, R, 2 BB, 8 K

News and Notes

* The series win snapped a streak of three straight series losses for the Travs.

* This ended a string of 10 straight games decided by three runs or less.

Up Next

The road trip continues with the first of a four game series at Frisco on Saturday night. Right-hander Ljay Newsome (0-1, 1.59) makes his second Double-A start against lefty Brock Burke (1-5, 3.74). First pitch is at 7:05 and the game will be broadcast on the Sports Animal 920, the First Pitch App, TuneIn radio and milb.tv.

