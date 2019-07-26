Matt Carpenter Rehab, Christmas in July and More Coming Up

Springfield Cardinals News Release





Homestand at a glance...

Friday, July 26, 7:10pm - Cards Christmas in July, presented by Price Cutter & Bar-S Foods / Friday Fireworks with Christmas in July Music / Christmas in July Specialty Jersey Auction to benefit Knights of Columbus

Saturday, July 27, 6:10pm - Hiland Dairy Etched Cutting Board Giveaway (2,000)

Sunday, July 28, 6:10pm - Loren Cook Company Mike Shildt Bobblehead Giveaway (2,000) / Hiland Dairy Ice Cream Sunday & Kids Run the Bases

Monday, July 29, 6:30pm - Monday Night Baseball: Cardinals vs. Hooks

Tuesday, July 30 - 6:30pm - Great Southern Bank $1 Dog Day / Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield School Supply Drive

A Very Matt Carpenter Christmas in July!

The St. Louis Cardinals have announced that INF Matt Carpenter is expected to join Springfield on a Major League Rehab Assignment at Hammons Field. Carpenter is expected to begin playing with Springfield during Friday's 7:10 p.m. game vs. Amarillo.

One of the most iconic players in recent team history, Carpenter entered the season with the best career on-base percentage (.389) among all active Major League players, while ranking among all-time organizational leaders in numerous categories. Carpenter set a career high with 36 home runs in 2018 and broke Stan Musial's franchise record for most doubles by a left-handed hitter with 55 two-base hits in 2013.

Tonight's game is also the second night of Cards Christmas in July! Santa Claus himself will be throwing out a first pitch and will be set up for super-early Christmas photos at Gate 4 in front of our Christmas photo booth beginning in the fifth inning.

We close out Christmas in July with Friday Fireworks with Christmas Music after the game!

During the game, the Cardinals will be auctioning off the player-worn Christmas in July specialty jerseys, with all proceeds benefiting the Knights of the Columbus.

Gates open at 6:10 p.m. with first pitch scheduled for 7:10 p.m.

Texas League Stories from July 26, 2019

