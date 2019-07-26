Northwest Arkansas Swept by Corpus Christi

July 26, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release





SPRINGDALE, Ark - Corpus Christi (50-53/17-17) completed the 3-game sweep of Northwest Arkansas (43-58/12-21) on Friday night as the Hooks broke open a 7-6 game with an 11-run eighth inning as they defeated the the Naturals in the series finale by an 18-6 final. Tonight's game concluded the season series between the clubs with the Hooks winning eight out of 11 games.

A tight game late became a blowout quick as Corpus Christi scored 11 runs in the top of the eighth. The visitors used six hits, four walks, and two hit batters to turn a one-run lead into a 12-run advantage. In the game-deciding frame, Chuckie Robinson and Bryan De La Cruz (twice) had run-scoring singles while Osvaldo Duarte and Abraham Toro both drove in runs with doubles.

The Hooks opened the scoring in the first courtesy of a RBI single by Seth Beer, which scored Ronnie Dawson whom doubled two batters earlier. In the home half of the frame, the Naturals tied the game at 1-1 as Nick Heath scored on a wild pitch.

Northwest Arkansas would take the lead in the second by way of some small ball. Freddy Fermin singled and advanced to second on a bunt single by D.J. Burt. Then with Fermin at third and Heath at second, Brett Adcock uncorked his second wild pitch to allow another run to score before Kevin Merrell blooped in a single to shallow left for the 3-1 lead after two complete.

The two-run advantage would not last long though as the aforementioned Ronnie Dawson would hit a two-run home run for his 17th of the season, tying the Texas League lead in that category, in the top of the third to pull the Hooks even with the Naturals.

The game remained 3-3 until Corpus Christi broke the tie with a run in the fifth. De La Cruz and Dawson recorded back-to-back singles, then moved to second and third on a groundout, before Cruz scored on Beer's second RBI single of the night.

The Naturals responded with two runs in the sixth to give them a 5-4 lead; however, the Hooks would answer back with three runs in the seventh as Dawson provided the big a two-run double, his fourth hit of the night. Northwest Arkansas was able to get a run back in the home half of the frame on a sacrifice fly by Khalil Lee before the Hooks exploded for 11 runs in the eighth.

Tommy DeJuneas (W, 1-3) earned the win in relief for the Hooks while Holden Capps (L, 0-2) suffered the loss for the Naturals.

Northwest Arkansas will continue their 7-game homestand by welcoming the Amarillo Sod Poodles (Double-A San Diego Padres) to Arvest Ballpark tomorrow night - Saturday, July 27th - to begin a 4-game series. First pitch of the series opener is slated for 6:05 p.m. on Night #2 of Christmas in July featuring an 'Abominable Strike Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Ozarks Coca-Cola and a Bullpen Craft Beer Bar Happy Hour from 4:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. The Naturals will send highly-touted pitching prospect Jackson Kowar (1-3, 3.12 ERA) to the mound where he'll face right-hander Jesse Scholtens (3-5, 5.95 ERA) of the Sod Poodles. Catch all of the live play-by-play action with the Voice of the Naturals Benjamin Kelly on KQSM - 92.1 The Ticket starting at 5:45 p.m. with the Indigo Sky Casino Pregame Show leading up to first pitch against the Double-A Padres.

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are the Double-A Texas League Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals. The Naturals play at state-of-the-art Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Ark. For more information, including statistics, ticket options, upcoming promotions, and more, please visit NWANaturals.com, and follow us on Twitter @NWANaturals and Facebook.com/Naturals.

