Bats Deliver in Series-Clinching Win
July 26, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release
FRISCO, Texas - After a quiet two games to begin the series against Tulsa, the Riders bats provided a jolt Friday in a 5-1 win over the Drillers in front of 10,204 fans at Dr Pepper Ballpark.
SYNOPSIS
* Frisco scored all five runs between the fourth and sixth innings, including home runs from Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Eliezer Alvarez.
* Starter Tyler Phillips tossed his sixth quality start with the Riders, yielding just one run on four hits in six innings.
* Reliever CD Pelham worked his third consecutive scoreless outing, recording the game's final four outs.
KEY RIDERS PERFORMERS
* Eliezer Alvarez: 2-for-4, 2B, HR, 2 RBI
* Isiah Kiner-Falefa: 1-for-4, HR, RBI
* Tyler Phillips: 6 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K (W)
* CD Pelham: 1 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K
NEWS AND NOTES
* Frisco is 7-3 in its last 10 games.
* Friday's game was the Riders' first game in the last 10 contests decided by more than three runs.
WHAT'S NEXT
Riders vs. Arkansas, Saturday, 7:05 pm
LHP Brock Burke (1-5, 3.74) vs. RHP Ljay Newsome (0-1, 1.59)
Video: MiLB.tv ||| Audio: RidersBaseball.com, TuneIn, MiLB First Pitch app
• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...
Texas League Stories from July 26, 2019
- Drillers Fall to Frisco - Tulsa Drillers
- Bats Deliver in Series-Clinching Win - Frisco RoughRiders
- Matt Carpenter Rehab, Christmas in July and More Coming Up - Springfield Cardinals
- Cardinals Offense Silenced in 3-1 Loss to Soddies - Springfield Cardinals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.