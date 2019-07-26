Bats Deliver in Series-Clinching Win

FRISCO, Texas - After a quiet two games to begin the series against Tulsa, the Riders bats provided a jolt Friday in a 5-1 win over the Drillers in front of 10,204 fans at Dr Pepper Ballpark.

SYNOPSIS

* Frisco scored all five runs between the fourth and sixth innings, including home runs from Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Eliezer Alvarez.

* Starter Tyler Phillips tossed his sixth quality start with the Riders, yielding just one run on four hits in six innings.

* Reliever CD Pelham worked his third consecutive scoreless outing, recording the game's final four outs.

KEY RIDERS PERFORMERS

* Eliezer Alvarez: 2-for-4, 2B, HR, 2 RBI

* Isiah Kiner-Falefa: 1-for-4, HR, RBI

* Tyler Phillips: 6 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K (W)

* CD Pelham: 1 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

NEWS AND NOTES

* Frisco is 7-3 in its last 10 games.

* Friday's game was the Riders' first game in the last 10 contests decided by more than three runs.

WHAT'S NEXT

Riders vs. Arkansas, Saturday, 7:05 pm

LHP Brock Burke (1-5, 3.74) vs. RHP Ljay Newsome (0-1, 1.59)

Video: MiLB.tv ||| Audio: RidersBaseball.com, TuneIn, MiLB First Pitch app

