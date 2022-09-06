Shawn Dubin Delivers Stellar Outing in Round Rock Series Opener
September 6, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release
(ROUND ROCK, Texas) - Shawn Dubin opened the Sugar Land Space Cowboys' six-game road trip vs. the Round Rock Express with six strikeouts over four scoreless innings.
Round Rock delivered a pair of late home runs, sending the Space Cowboys to a 4-0 loss Tuesday night at Dell Diamond.
Dubin allowed just one hit without surrendering a walk through his four-inning start. JP France struck out four batters through two innings of relief directly behind Dubin.
France ranks second in the Pacific Coast League with 131 strikeouts and a .230 opponent's batting average, and is fourth with a 3.93 ERA and a 1.34 WHIP. France has not allowed a run through his last five outings, spanning nine innings. He has struck out 15 batters through his scoreless streak.
Meibrys Viloria and Davis Wednzel each hit two-run homers in the seventh to lead the Round Rock offense.
A Taylor Jones single in the second was Space Cowboys' only hit of the night leading into the ninth inning. Justin Dirden collected his 39th double of the season in the ninth, which lead Houston Astros minor leaguers and are second-most of all players in Minor League Baseball.
The two-hit effort was the lowest hit total for the Space Cowboys this season.
The Space Cowboys and Express will meet at 12:05 p.m. on Wednesday at Dell Diamond, with Brett Conine scheduled to face Tyson Miller.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from September 6, 2022
- Express Shut Out Space Cowboys In Series Opener - Round Rock Express
- Shawn Dubin Delivers Stellar Outing in Round Rock Series Opener - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- Space Cowboys Game Notes at Round Rock - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes: at OKC (5:05 PT) - Tacoma Rainiers
- Chihuahuas Announce 10th Year Season Schedule - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Bees Begin Penultimate 2022 Homestand Tonight - Salt Lake Bees
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - September 6, 2022 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- OKC Dodgers Memorabilia Available During Clubhouse Collectibles Online Auction Saturday - Oklahoma City Dodgers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Sugar Land Space Cowboys Stories
- Shawn Dubin Delivers Stellar Outing in Round Rock Series Opener
- Space Cowboys Game Notes at Round Rock
- Space Cowboys Hit Trio of Homers in Series Finale vs. Albuquerque
- Space Cowboys vs. Albuquerque Cancelled
- Space Cowboys Cancel Scheduled Game Saturday vs. Albuquerque