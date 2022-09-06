Shawn Dubin Delivers Stellar Outing in Round Rock Series Opener

(ROUND ROCK, Texas) - Shawn Dubin opened the Sugar Land Space Cowboys' six-game road trip vs. the Round Rock Express with six strikeouts over four scoreless innings.

Round Rock delivered a pair of late home runs, sending the Space Cowboys to a 4-0 loss Tuesday night at Dell Diamond.

Dubin allowed just one hit without surrendering a walk through his four-inning start. JP France struck out four batters through two innings of relief directly behind Dubin.

France ranks second in the Pacific Coast League with 131 strikeouts and a .230 opponent's batting average, and is fourth with a 3.93 ERA and a 1.34 WHIP. France has not allowed a run through his last five outings, spanning nine innings. He has struck out 15 batters through his scoreless streak.

Meibrys Viloria and Davis Wednzel each hit two-run homers in the seventh to lead the Round Rock offense.

A Taylor Jones single in the second was Space Cowboys' only hit of the night leading into the ninth inning. Justin Dirden collected his 39th double of the season in the ninth, which lead Houston Astros minor leaguers and are second-most of all players in Minor League Baseball.

The two-hit effort was the lowest hit total for the Space Cowboys this season.

The Space Cowboys and Express will meet at 12:05 p.m. on Wednesday at Dell Diamond, with Brett Conine scheduled to face Tyson Miller.

