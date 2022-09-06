Chihuahuas Announce 10th Year Season Schedule
September 6, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
EL PASO - The Chihuahuas announced their 2023 10th year schedule Tuesday! Opening Day will take place on Friday, March 31 versus the Houston Astros affiliate, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, at Southwest University Park.
The Chihuahuas will play 75 home games of a 150-game schedule that runs through September 24. The final home game at Southwest University Park is slated for September 17 against Albuquerque (Colorado Rockies).
The 10th year celebration opens in March for the first time in history and 2023 marks the second time the Chihuahuas home opener is on a Friday (2016). The 2023 campaign also marks the first time the Chihuahuas will play on the Fourth of the July.
The Chihuahuas open the season with a 3-game home series before hitting the road. They return home April 11 versus Albuquerque and April 25 versus Salt Lake. Friday, April 28, will mark the official 10th Year Celebration, commemorating the day Southwest University Park opened its gates for fans in 2014.
Except for the opening series, March 31-April 2, all home series will be played Tuesday through Sunday, with Mondays off. The Chihuahuas lone Monday game will come on July 3 at Albuquerque. Additionally, the team is set to play 12 home games in every month through September, except for April (14).
The Chihuahuas will play Albuquerque, Oklahoma City, and Round Rock twice as part of the Pacific Coast League (PCL) East Division. They will face Sugar Land for nine home games, and will take on PCL West members - Las Vegas, Reno, Sacramento, Salt Lake, and Tacoma once each.
The complete 2023 Chihuahuas home schedule follows. Times and promotions will be announced at a later date. All dates and opponents are subject to change without notice.
Season Seat Memberships for the 2023 season are on sale now including the popular Starting 9 membership. Payment plans are available. Fans are encouraged to secure their favorite seat now for the 10th year!
Reservations for Groups and Premium Hospitality Areas are now available. Reservations can be made by calling (915) 533-BASE or texting (915) 666-2005.
2023 CHIHUAHUAS HOME SCHEDULE
DATE OPPONENT AFFILIATION
Friday, March 31 Sugar Land Space Cowboys Houston Astros
Saturday, April 1 Sugar Land Space Cowboys Houston Astros
Sunday, April 2 Sugar Land Space Cowboys Houston Astros
Tuesday, April 11 Albuquerque Isotopes Colorado Rockies
Wednesday, April 12 Albuquerque Isotopes Colorado Rockies
Thursday, April 13 Albuquerque Isotopes Colorado Rockies
Friday, April 14 Albuquerque Isotopes Colorado Rockies
Saturday, April 15 Albuquerque Isotopes Colorado Rockies
Sunday, April 16 Albuquerque Isotopes Colorado Rockies
Tuesday, April 25 Salt Lake Bees Los Angeles Angels
Wednesday, April 26 Salt Lake Bees Los Angeles Angels
Thursday, April 27 Salt Lake Bees Los Angeles Angels
Friday, April 28 Salt Lake Bees Los Angeles Angels
Saturday, April 29 Salt Lake Bees Los Angeles Angels
Sunday, April 30 Salt Lake Bees Los Angeles Angels
Tuesday, May 2 Oklahoma City Dodgers Los Angeles Dodgers
Wednesday, May 3 Oklahoma City Dodgers Los Angeles Dodgers
Thursday, May 4 Oklahoma City Dodgers Los Angeles Dodgers
Friday, May 5 Oklahoma City Dodgers Los Angeles Dodgers
Saturday, May 6 Oklahoma City Dodgers Los Angeles Dodgers
Sunday, May 7 Oklahoma City Dodgers Los Angeles Dodgers
Tuesday May 23 Reno Aces Arizona Diamondbacks
Wednesday, May 24 Reno Aces Arizona Diamondbacks
Thursday, May 25 Reno Aces Arizona Diamondbacks
Friday, May 26 Reno Aces Arizona Diamondbacks
Saturday, May 27 Reno Aces Arizona Diamondbacks
Sunday, May 28 Reno Aces Arizona Diamondbacks
Tuesday, June 6 Oklahoma City Dodgers Los Angeles Dodgers
Wednesday, June7 Oklahoma City Dodgers Los Angeles Dodgers
Thursday, June 8 Oklahoma City Dodgers Los Angeles Dodgers
Friday, June 9 Oklahoma City Dodgers Los Angeles Dodgers
Saturday, June 10 Oklahoma City Dodgers Los Angeles Dodgers
Sunday, June 11 Oklahoma City Dodgers Los Angeles Dodgers
Tuesday, June 20 Tacoma Rainiers Seattle Mariners
Wednesday, June 21 Tacoma Rainiers Seattle Mariners
Thursday, June 22 Tacoma Rainiers Seattle Mariners
Friday, June 23 Tacoma Rainiers Seattle Mariners
Saturday, June 24 Tacoma Rainiers Seattle Mariners
Sunday, June 25 Tacoma Rainiers Seattle Mariners
Tuesday, July 4 Las Vegas Aviators Oakland A's
Wednesday, July 5 Las Vegas Aviators Oakland A's
Thursday, July 6 Las Vegas Aviators Oakland A's
Friday, July 7 Las Vegas Aviators Oakland A's
Saturday, July 8 Las Vegas Aviators Oakland A's
Sunday, July 9 Las Vegas Aviators Oakland A's
Tuesday, July 25 Round Rock Express Texas Rangers
Wednesday, July 26 Round Rock Express Texas Rangers
Thursday, July 27 Round Rock Express Texas Rangers
Friday, July 28 Round Rock Express Texas Rangers
Saturday, July 29 Round Rock Express Texas Rangers
Sunday, July 30 Round Rock Express Texas Rangers
Tuesday, August 8 Sugar Land Space Cowboys Houston Astros
Wednesday, August 9 Sugar Land Space Cowboys Houston Astros
Thursday, August 10 Sugar Land Space Cowboys Houston Astros
Friday, August 11 Sugar Land Space Cowboys Houston Astros
Saturday, August 12 Sugar Land Space Cowboys Houston Astros
Sunday, August 13 Sugar Land Space Cowboys Houston Astros
Tuesday, August 22 Sacramento River Cats San Francisco Giants
Wednesday, August 23 Sacramento River Cats San Francisco Giants
Thursday, August 24 Sacramento River Cats San Francisco Giants
Friday, August 25 Sacramento River Cats San Francisco Giants
Saturday, August 26 Sacramento River Cats San Francisco Giants
Sunday, August 27 Sacramento River Cats San Francisco Giants
Tuesday, September 5 Round Rock Express Texas Rangers
Wednesday, September 6 Round Rock Express Texas Rangers
Thursday, September 7 Round Rock Express Texas Rangers
Friday, September 8 Round Rock Express Texas Rangers
Saturday, September 9 Round Rock Express Texas Rangers
Sunday, September 10 Round Rock Express Texas Rangers
Tuesday, September 12 Albuquerque Isotopes Colorado Rockies
Wednesday, September 13 Albuquerque Isotopes Colorado Rockies
Thursday, September 14 Albuquerque Isotopes Colorado Rockies
Friday, September 15 Albuquerque Isotopes Colorado Rockies
Saturday, September 16 Albuquerque Isotopes Colorado Rockies
Sunday, September 17 Albuquerque Isotopes Colorado Rockies
