Chihuahuas Announce 10th Year Season Schedule

September 6, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







EL PASO - The Chihuahuas announced their 2023 10th year schedule Tuesday! Opening Day will take place on Friday, March 31 versus the Houston Astros affiliate, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, at Southwest University Park.

The Chihuahuas will play 75 home games of a 150-game schedule that runs through September 24. The final home game at Southwest University Park is slated for September 17 against Albuquerque (Colorado Rockies).

The 10th year celebration opens in March for the first time in history and 2023 marks the second time the Chihuahuas home opener is on a Friday (2016). The 2023 campaign also marks the first time the Chihuahuas will play on the Fourth of the July.

The Chihuahuas open the season with a 3-game home series before hitting the road. They return home April 11 versus Albuquerque and April 25 versus Salt Lake. Friday, April 28, will mark the official 10th Year Celebration, commemorating the day Southwest University Park opened its gates for fans in 2014.

Except for the opening series, March 31-April 2, all home series will be played Tuesday through Sunday, with Mondays off. The Chihuahuas lone Monday game will come on July 3 at Albuquerque. Additionally, the team is set to play 12 home games in every month through September, except for April (14).

The Chihuahuas will play Albuquerque, Oklahoma City, and Round Rock twice as part of the Pacific Coast League (PCL) East Division. They will face Sugar Land for nine home games, and will take on PCL West members - Las Vegas, Reno, Sacramento, Salt Lake, and Tacoma once each.

The complete 2023 Chihuahuas home schedule follows. Times and promotions will be announced at a later date. All dates and opponents are subject to change without notice.

Season Seat Memberships for the 2023 season are on sale now including the popular Starting 9 membership. Payment plans are available. Fans are encouraged to secure their favorite seat now for the 10th year!

Reservations for Groups and Premium Hospitality Areas are now available. Reservations can be made by calling (915) 533-BASE or texting (915) 666-2005.

FETCH THE FUN!

2023 CHIHUAHUAS HOME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT AFFILIATION

Friday, March 31 Sugar Land Space Cowboys Houston Astros

Saturday, April 1 Sugar Land Space Cowboys Houston Astros

Sunday, April 2 Sugar Land Space Cowboys Houston Astros

Tuesday, April 11 Albuquerque Isotopes Colorado Rockies

Wednesday, April 12 Albuquerque Isotopes Colorado Rockies

Thursday, April 13 Albuquerque Isotopes Colorado Rockies

Friday, April 14 Albuquerque Isotopes Colorado Rockies

Saturday, April 15 Albuquerque Isotopes Colorado Rockies

Sunday, April 16 Albuquerque Isotopes Colorado Rockies

Tuesday, April 25 Salt Lake Bees Los Angeles Angels

Wednesday, April 26 Salt Lake Bees Los Angeles Angels

Thursday, April 27 Salt Lake Bees Los Angeles Angels

Friday, April 28 Salt Lake Bees Los Angeles Angels

Saturday, April 29 Salt Lake Bees Los Angeles Angels

Sunday, April 30 Salt Lake Bees Los Angeles Angels

Tuesday, May 2 Oklahoma City Dodgers Los Angeles Dodgers

Wednesday, May 3 Oklahoma City Dodgers Los Angeles Dodgers

Thursday, May 4 Oklahoma City Dodgers Los Angeles Dodgers

Friday, May 5 Oklahoma City Dodgers Los Angeles Dodgers

Saturday, May 6 Oklahoma City Dodgers Los Angeles Dodgers

Sunday, May 7 Oklahoma City Dodgers Los Angeles Dodgers

Tuesday May 23 Reno Aces Arizona Diamondbacks

Wednesday, May 24 Reno Aces Arizona Diamondbacks

Thursday, May 25 Reno Aces Arizona Diamondbacks

Friday, May 26 Reno Aces Arizona Diamondbacks

Saturday, May 27 Reno Aces Arizona Diamondbacks

Sunday, May 28 Reno Aces Arizona Diamondbacks

Tuesday, June 6 Oklahoma City Dodgers Los Angeles Dodgers

Wednesday, June7 Oklahoma City Dodgers Los Angeles Dodgers

Thursday, June 8 Oklahoma City Dodgers Los Angeles Dodgers

Friday, June 9 Oklahoma City Dodgers Los Angeles Dodgers

Saturday, June 10 Oklahoma City Dodgers Los Angeles Dodgers

Sunday, June 11 Oklahoma City Dodgers Los Angeles Dodgers

Tuesday, June 20 Tacoma Rainiers Seattle Mariners

Wednesday, June 21 Tacoma Rainiers Seattle Mariners

Thursday, June 22 Tacoma Rainiers Seattle Mariners

Friday, June 23 Tacoma Rainiers Seattle Mariners

Saturday, June 24 Tacoma Rainiers Seattle Mariners

Sunday, June 25 Tacoma Rainiers Seattle Mariners

Tuesday, July 4 Las Vegas Aviators Oakland A's

Wednesday, July 5 Las Vegas Aviators Oakland A's

Thursday, July 6 Las Vegas Aviators Oakland A's

Friday, July 7 Las Vegas Aviators Oakland A's

Saturday, July 8 Las Vegas Aviators Oakland A's

Sunday, July 9 Las Vegas Aviators Oakland A's

Tuesday, July 25 Round Rock Express Texas Rangers

Wednesday, July 26 Round Rock Express Texas Rangers

Thursday, July 27 Round Rock Express Texas Rangers

Friday, July 28 Round Rock Express Texas Rangers

Saturday, July 29 Round Rock Express Texas Rangers

Sunday, July 30 Round Rock Express Texas Rangers

Tuesday, August 8 Sugar Land Space Cowboys Houston Astros

Wednesday, August 9 Sugar Land Space Cowboys Houston Astros

Thursday, August 10 Sugar Land Space Cowboys Houston Astros

Friday, August 11 Sugar Land Space Cowboys Houston Astros

Saturday, August 12 Sugar Land Space Cowboys Houston Astros

Sunday, August 13 Sugar Land Space Cowboys Houston Astros

Tuesday, August 22 Sacramento River Cats San Francisco Giants

Wednesday, August 23 Sacramento River Cats San Francisco Giants

Thursday, August 24 Sacramento River Cats San Francisco Giants

Friday, August 25 Sacramento River Cats San Francisco Giants

Saturday, August 26 Sacramento River Cats San Francisco Giants

Sunday, August 27 Sacramento River Cats San Francisco Giants

Tuesday, September 5 Round Rock Express Texas Rangers

Wednesday, September 6 Round Rock Express Texas Rangers

Thursday, September 7 Round Rock Express Texas Rangers

Friday, September 8 Round Rock Express Texas Rangers

Saturday, September 9 Round Rock Express Texas Rangers

Sunday, September 10 Round Rock Express Texas Rangers

Tuesday, September 12 Albuquerque Isotopes Colorado Rockies

Wednesday, September 13 Albuquerque Isotopes Colorado Rockies

Thursday, September 14 Albuquerque Isotopes Colorado Rockies

Friday, September 15 Albuquerque Isotopes Colorado Rockies

Saturday, September 16 Albuquerque Isotopes Colorado Rockies

Sunday, September 17 Albuquerque Isotopes Colorado Rockies

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from September 6, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.