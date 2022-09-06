OKC Dodgers Memorabilia Available During Clubhouse Collectibles Online Auction Saturday

OKLAHOMA CITY - Game-worn, game-used and autographed Oklahoma City Dodgers memorabilia will be available for fans to bid on Saturday night during the Clubhouse Collectibles online auction, presented by The Oklahoman.

The Dodgers will take the field against the Tacoma Rainiers at 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark during ¡Celebración Cielo Azul! Gates open at 6 p.m. and that is when bidding will begin for items ranging from autographed hats, helmets and bats to game-worn jerseys. The auction will end at 11 p.m. Saturday.

Items will be auctioned off via the MiLB Auction website (www.milbauctions.com) and proceeds from the auction will benefit the Foundation for Oklahoma City Public Schools, courtesy of The Oklahoman.

Some highlights of the unique OKC Dodgers items available for bidding include: - Autographed, game-worn player jerseys - Autographed, game-worn player batting helmets - A team-signed bat, helmet and Cielo Azul pennant - Autographed, game-used player bats - Autographed Clayton Kershaw baseball

Fans will also have the opportunity to purchase mystery autographed baseballs at the Promotions Kiosk throughout the evening.

The OKC Dodgers open ¡Celebración Cielo Azul! tonight at 7:05 p.m. on a $2 Tuesday and their six-game series against Tacoma continues with games daily through Sunday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Tonight features $2 select beer, soda and bottled water from a line of Budweiser and Pepsi products. COOP Ale Works draft beer will also be available at a special rate of $3.

First pitch for Wednesday's game is 12:05 p.m. before the teams meet at 7:05 p.m. Thursday. Fireworks are scheduled to follow Friday night's 7:05 p.m. game and the series continues at 7:05 p.m. Saturday. Following Sunday's 2:05 p.m. series finale, kids can run the bases.

Dodgers players and coaches will wear Cielo Azul jerseys throughout the series and the gameday environment during ¡Celebración Cielo Azul! will feature Latin music, festive concourse decorations, unique entertainment, live performances and a Spanish-speaking public address announcer for select games. Specialty concession items and Cielo Azul merchandise will be available for purchase.

In addition to the game action on the field, Clips N Hips will perform during Friday night's game and Yúmare Mexican Folkloric Dancers, Inc., are set to perform Saturday and Sunday.

Since 2018, the Dodgers have participated in MiLB's Copa de la Diversión, or Fun Cup, which is a season-long event series designed to embrace the culture and values that resonate most with participating teams' local U.S. Hispanic/Latino communities, including creating unique on-field personas and gameday experiences.

The name Cielo Azul - translated to "Blue Sky" - was derived from three key factors: Incorporating the color blue, which is a key component of the Dodgers organization; the vibrancy of Oklahoma's blue skies, and the breadth of the diversity of Hispanic and Latino culture that resides under those skies; and as a tribute to Dodgers legendary pitcher Fernando Valenzuela, who looked up at the sky during his windup.

Tickets can be purchased through okcdodgers.com/tickets. Tickets purchased here include a $5 donation to the Latino Community Development Agency. The LCDA's mission is to improve the quality of life in the Latino community through education, leadership, service and advocacy. For more information, please visit okcdodgers.com or call (405) 218-2182.

Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. OKC Dodgers games are also available streamed live on MiLB.TV with a subscription.

